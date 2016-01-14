The tale of Ted Cruz’s failure to disclose lines of credit from Goldman Sachs and Citibank that helped finance his 2012 Senate race yields a bounty of hypocrisies: the Texas senator’s made-up story about risking all his savings on a selfless quest to become a humble public servant, his connections to the kind of corporate behemoths he decries in speeches about crony capitalism, etc. But the incident actually reveals yet another consequence of inequality: Only the wealthy have the ability to obtain these kinds of loans, putting powerful government posts like the Senate that much further out of reach.

Here’s what Cruz did: He put $1.2 million of his family’s savings into his 2012 Senate campaign. Not only is self-funding of this nature not illegal, it’s encouraged by party bigwigs because it means the candidate needs to fundraise less and opens with an automatic leg up on their competitors. Democratic and Republican campaign committees routinely hunt for self-funders.

What Cruz never revealed to the Federal Election Commission were two loans against brokerage accounts with Goldman and Citi totaling up to $1 million before being paid down. Candidates can legally take out loans to finance their operations under the current campaign finance regime—advances from a brokerage account, credit card arrears, a second mortgage, whatever. They can even loan their campaign cash and get it back, with interest, down the road. Grace Napolitano, a congresswoman from southern California, got in trouble in 2009 after word leaked that she collected $158,000 in interest on loans to her own campaigns, for which she charged 18 percent interest.

At the time, Cruz had a seven-figure income as a corporate lawyer (representing the likes of Walmart, JPMorgan, Pfizer, and the payday lender Cash Advance), and his wife worked for Goldman out of their Houston office. Only someone of that stature could walk into Goldman Sachs or Citigroup and come out with a million-dollar line of credit at a skinny 3 percent interest rate, which the New York Times informs us is “generally in line with rates available to wealthy borrowers.”