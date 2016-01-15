The Democratic primary has morphed into a full-blown fight. As the polls have shown Hillary Clinton’s formidable lead slipping in Iowa, New Hampshire, and nationally, she’s gone on a media blitz to attack Bernie Sanders for his policy proposals, or lack thereof. This portends a more spirited slugfest in the Democratic debate on Sunday than we’ve seen so far. Clinton insists that it’s important for voters to “get real” about policy differences between the two leading Democratic candidates. But the broader challenge for Clinton—both in the primary and, if she prevails, in the general election—will be convincing voters that she has the most compelling vision for the future. And that’s what’s missing from her new offensive on Sanders’s proposal for single-payer health care.

This week, Clinton has gone all out on the issue, trying to undermine Sanders’s proposal without directly attacking the idea of single-payer, which remains extremely popular among Democrats. Her first line of criticism comes from the right, pointing out that the senator from Vermont hasn’t explained how he’ll pay for a plan that would cost trillions of dollars.

“You know, I’ve been laying out very specific policies for months now, and telling people how I would pay for them. I’m asking that Senator Sanders does the same thing,” Clinton said on Wednesday. The Sanders campaign subsequently admitted that the details might not come out before the Iowa caucuses, and the Clinton campaign pounced immediately. “We think that the caucus goers in Iowa deserve to hear from Senator Sanders about how he will pay for this single proposal,” Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon told reporters.

Clinton hasn’t explained how she’ll pay for all her big domestic priorities, either—namely her proposal for paid family leave. But the underlying political calculation is clear: She wants to highlight the huge price tag for single-payer, raising the specter of potential tax increases under a President Sanders—while leaving out the fact that Americans would no longer have to pay insurance premiums.