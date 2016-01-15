Impact: Bush explains how his daughter struggled with drug addiction, an important issue in New Hampshire, where an estimated 357 people died from drug overdoses last year. Bush may be trying to imitate Chris Christie with this ad. The New Jersey governor captured the spotlight last year while talking about his mother and her lifelong smoking habit.

Jeb Bush: “Enough”

Type: Attack

Who paid for it? The Bush campaign



Reach: Slated to air in New Hampshire, part of the campaign’s rotating $4.6 million buy for the final weeks of the campaign.

Impact: In what may be the most savage spot directed at Donald Trump this cycle, Jeb Bush calls the television mogul a “jerk” for ridiculing a reporter with a disability.

Chris Christie: “Strong and Clear”

Type: Issue



Who paid for it? The Christie campaign

Reach: Airing in Iowa.

Impact: Christie is using a strategy that many Republican candidates have adopted in their ads over the past few months: Tell voters that you alone can keep them safe in the wake of the Paris and San Bernardino attacks. Christie underscores his experience “prosecuting and investigating terrorists” after September 11.

Marco Rubio: “Train Wreck”

Type: Attack



Who paid for it? Conservative Solutions PAC, the outside group backing Marco Rubio

Reach: Airing in Iowa, where, in late December, Conservative Solutions had reserved more than $4 million in ad time for the weeks leading up to the caucuses, according to the Des Moines Register.

Impact: After being pummeled by attack ads this week and last, Rubio is firing back at Jeb Bush, calling his campaign a “train wreck.” The ad also tries to burnish Rubio’s credentials, telling viewers that the Florida senator is a “recognized leader on national security.”

Bernie Sanders: “Two Visions”

Type: Issue



Who paid for it? The Sanders campaign

Reach: The ad is airing on broadcast television in Iowa and New Hampshire. Sanders has $1.7 million in ad buys scheduled in the weeks leading up to the Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses, according to CBS.

Impact: While refraining from attacking Hillary Clinton directly—as he has throughout the campaign—Sanders contrasts his approach to the financial sector to hers, noting that she “took millions from big banks.”

Hillary Clinton: “Stood Strong”

Type: Biographical



Who paid for it? The Clinton campaign

Reach: The ad is running in Iowa and New Hampshire. Clinton has reserved $3.3 million in TV spots in the next few weeks.

Impact: Clinton is trying to make herself appear presidential in the early states—in Iowa, Senator Bernie Sanders has come within two points of her in recent polls—by touting her record standing up to Russia and expanding insurance coverage for eight million children.

Hillary Clinton: “I’m With Him”

Type: Issue



Who paid for it? The Clinton campaign

Reach: The ad aired nationally on cable during the State of the Union, as well as on broadcast television in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Impact: Clinton both reaffirms her commitment to imposing stricter gun-control laws, which 73 percent of Democrats support, and subtly ribs Bernie Sanders. The Vermont senator previously opposed the legislation she advocates in this ad: laws that would instate universal background checks and hold gun manufacturers accountable when their guns kill civilians. With Sanders only two points behind her in the latest Iowa polls, Clinton may start using these talking points to rib Sanders more overtly.

Ted Cruz: “Marco’s Pathway”



Type: Attack



Who paid for it? Keep the Promise 1, the PAC leading outside efforts for Ted Cruz

Reach: The ad is currently airing online in four early states: Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada—an ad buy that, according to the Texas Tribune, cost just $200,000.

Impact: This ad adeptly shows Rubio waffling on immigration and succeeds in yoking the Florida Senator to both the president and Chuck Schumer, the New York senator reviled on the Right.

Jeb Bush: “Vane”

Type: Attack



Who paid for it? Right To Rise, the PAC backing Jeb Bush

Reach: The ad aired in Iowa and South Carolina. By Thursday afternoon, three days after the ad came out, it had racked up only 11,000 views on YouTube.

Impact: Casts Marco Rubio as a dishonest “Washington politician,” one who has wavered back and forth between offering amnesty in 2013 and vowing to stop illegal immigration today.

Jeb Bush: “Boots”

Type: Whimsical



Who paid for it? Right To Rise, the PAC backing Jeb Bush

Reach: Aired online only. On YouTube, it received more than three times as many “thumbs down” ratings as “thumbs up” nods.

Impact: Widely lambasted in the media, this spot’s kitschy design and memorable jingle leave the intended impression: that Marco Rubio is an effeminate flip flopper. And it stays with you—if only because the jingle is impossible to get out of your head.