Which raises the question: Why? “If God limited Himself only to justice, he would cease to be God and would instead be like human beings, who ask merely that the law be respected,” Francis writes. God’s mercy isn’t only a mechanism for reviving the possibility of obedience to divine law. There’s something more. If not merely the potential for accordance with rules, what is it God’s mercy is meant to accomplish for us?

Exploring that question is best done through another: If God doesn’t extend mercy, what instead does He do? There are two possible answers, depending on how you conceive of God’s judgment. If God’s judgment is always righteous, as Christians maintain, then His mercy is a superabundance of love and forgiveness that takes the place of a deserved punishment. If you are less convinced of God’s righteousness, then mercy might replace something like excessive vengeance or arbitrary retribution. In either case, though, mercy restores peaceful accord where the possibility of destruction (legitimate or not) had been prompted.

“You will continue to be the chosen people,” Francis imagines God saying to Israel in the Book of Ezekiel, “and all your sins will be forgiven.” Your sins, in other words, will not loose you from the love of God. God’s mercy has the effect of continuing a relationship rather than ending it; God’s mercy subverts the relationship-devastating destruction of sin by replacing a potentially fatal settling of accounts with a profusion of love. Mercy is God’s way of not being done with you: think of people you have wronged, and the ones who have chosen not to get even are likely the ones you feel most indebted to. And so we are.



Maybe this indebtedness feels maddening, confounding. God’s mercy is “a gift that is so overabundant it may even seem unfair in our eyes,” Francis shrewdly notes. But the nature of God’s mercy is its excess; it balances nothing, it is required by nothing, it is not deserved. It is “the divine attitude which embraces,” the how of God’s forgiveness, but not forgiveness itself. It’s a feeling, Francis seems to believe, one that moves God and His beloved humankind. It is the sinew that binds God to humanity, humanity to God; it’s something like an emotion, something like an urge, something that Francis again and again says must be experienced. It is the elemental mystery Augustine realizes in book one of his Confessions when he wonders: “Why do you mean so much to me? Help me find words to explain...Have pity on me and help me, O Lord my God. Tell me why you mean so much to me. Whisper in my heart, I am here to save you.”

For observers of Francis’s papacy who have been looking for a unifying logic beneath his many interests—encounter, equality, a reintegration of the marginalized, an opening of doors—The Name of God is Mercy will be tremendously informative. But even for the layperson not much interested in papal affairs, Francis’s gentleness and insight will provide a heartening buffer against a world that, as the Pope himself observes, often seems darkly apathetic, which is probably how Francis would prefer his little book serve, as his motto suggests.