One of the best qualities of The Idealist is that the book is hardly about Aaron Swartz’s life at all. Those looking for an intimate narrative of his life would do well to look elsewhere, as this is not a definitive biography, nor does it aspire to be as much. The Idealist does not shed new light on Swartz’s life or death; what it does—and does very well—is put Swartz’s work in context. The book gives an engaging, if knowingly incomplete, account of the history of intellectual property and copyright law, the archaic roots (and current implications) of cyberlaw, and some key players in the ongoing fight between open-data philosophy and the federal government.

Copyright law has always been tangled and contentious, even before the advent of the World Wide Web. “American copyright law is a product of morality and metaphor,” Peters writes, and this is very much true. This comment comes as part of an exploration into the extension of copyright terms, and its motivating forces (e.g. Disney; the Recording Industry Association of America; the Motion Picture Association of America). This might sound a little stuffy at first glance, but Peters digs into the court records to surface great exclamations, both moral and metaphorical, from both sides, and handles the material with ease. He manages to animate even the Copyright Term Extension Act (CTEA) and the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), lightening legalese with compressed clarity and knowing winks at the reader. Of the argument by Dr. Seuss Enterprises that extended copyright terms were necessary for “progress and creative expression,” Peters dryly notes, “Without them, Americans would never have known the pleasures of Seuss Landing, a $100 million children’s theme park built at Universal Studios Orlando.”

The last third of The Idealist looks more closely at Swartz’s projects and collaborators, culminating in an account of the events leading to his 2011 indictment, and the case’s subsequent escalation. (Swartz was found downloading a large number of academic articles from JSTOR, many of which had been federally funded and a great number of which were also in the public domain, using the public network at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.) These pages shift their focus from copyright law to cyberlaw; they are gut-wrenching. In late 2012, Swartz faced 13 felony charges, which carried a maximum sentence of decades in prison—a fact the prosecutors touted in an effort to use the case as a public example. In practice Swartz would have likely faced a much shorter sentence if convicted, but the symbolic weight of the maximum length was resonant. Almost all of these charges were brought under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), which first passed in 1984 and, over thirty years later, still looks a lot like the original. The CFAA is broad and archaic; its reach and malleability should concern anyone in this country who uses a computer. As Peters notes, “the CFAA’s imprecision gives prosecutors the latitude to hang felony charges on unlikely defendants.” It’s a perfect example of how quickly technology moves, and how slow—and unwilling—our legal system and judicial process are to catch up.

“Aaron Swartz has become an avatar for a movement,” Peters writes early on, and it’s true: Swartz’s indictment galvanized activists, just as his death introduced a broader audience to his life’s work. In a way, Aaron Swartz is an avatar for this book, as well – after the introduction, 100-plus pages pass without mention of his name. While the final third focuses on Swartz’s life, the narrative of the online free culture movement isn’t just about him: it’s about librarians and academics, hackers and artists, along with iconoclasts like Stewart Brand (inventor of the Whole Earth Catalog) and Michael Hart (inventor of the e-book), and infuriatingly principled (but not necessarily wrong) technologists like Richard Stallman. More than anything, it’s about the ideological underpinnings of knowledge production and cultural creation, and a fierce belief in the commons.

For a few months in 2013, I worked for a young startup determined to build an app for voracious readers: “Like Netflix,” I would try not to say, “but for e-books.” When I joined, the company was small—just the three founders, an engineer, and me—but it had a straightforward vision and several million dollars in funding from top-tier venture capitalists. One of my favorite projects was downloading text files from a website called Project Gutenberg, which was a free digital library, albeit a small one: every title in its collection was in the public domain. I downloaded the books, which were classics like Moby-Dick and Pride and Prejudice; our designer created new covers, branded with our logo (like Penguin Classics, but for startups); and into the app they went.