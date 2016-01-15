Cellini’s book reads like a chivalric romance penned by the most self-confident creator who ever lived—Shaw called him a “braggart.” As a late-Renaissance polymath, audacious artist, political mover, and rooster of appetites who could have kept pace with Casanova himself, Cellini had lofty standards for what he calls “excellence.” He would not have valued the therapeutic preciousness of so many of our contemporary memoirs, those yarns of twenty- and thirty-something wastrels schlepping from lost to found, tales which present the rather strange case of sweeping the dirt on top of the rug—what in a similar context Robert Lowell once dubbed “the raw, huge blood-dripping gobbets of unseasoned experience . . . dished up for midnight listeners.”

The apotheosis of such unseasoned experience, the presumption that everybody’s life is a dazzling memoir waiting to be written: that begins to get at the crux of the issue. In his 1940 essay “The Cult of Experience in American Writing,” Philip Rahv had this to say: “Bare experience is still the leitmotif of the American writer,” one that is “virtually exhausted,” denuded of revelation. “This inventory,” he wrote, “this initial recognition and expression of oneself and one’s surroundings, is all but complete now, and those who persist in going on with it are doing so out of mere routine and inertia.” In our literature of the 1930s, Rahv saw the emergence of a distinction between public experience and private experience: “American literature has tended to make too much of private life, to impose on it, to scour it for meanings that it cannot always legitimately yield.” What is sacrificed in a literature primarily of the private life? A literature of the political and spiritual life, a life of the mind and soul in reciprocity with society and history—a literature of ideas.

Rahv’s cult of experience has morphed into a cult of self-expression, the piety that ensures us how unique we all are while going out of its way to ignore how some are much more unique than others. For children and teens, self-expression is crucial. For writers, self-expression won’t do. Emotive personality is not enough. Eliot suggests something of this in his well-known dictum at the close of his essay “Tradition and the Individual Talent”: “Poetry is not a turning loose of emotion, but an escape from emotion; it is not the expression of personality, but an escape from personality.” The critic Northrop Frye, in a lovely little book called The Educated Imagination, was convinced that “there is really no such thing as self-expression in literature.”

Self-expression is simple, the heart’s knee-jerk uttering at midday. Art happens in the act of self-assertion, the marshaling of one’s complete selfhood, the imaginative alliance of spirit, mind, and heart that allows for a fresh style of seeing. The average memoir is at the fore of the kindergartening of American letters, wherein Emersonian self-reliance becomes salubrious self-expression.



In A Certain World, what Auden proposes about the poet applies to all writers: “What the poet has to convey is not ‘self-expression,’ but a view of reality common to all, seen from a unique perspective.” In that same passage, Auden quotes Augustine: “The truth is neither mine nor his nor another’s; but belongs to us all whom Thou callest to partake of it, warning us terribly, not to account it private to ourselves, lest we be deprived of it.”

The Western autobiographical tradition starts with Augustine. In his Confessions, to confess does not mean a self-glorification dressed up as gaudy, pretended self-debasement—all that vaunting humility in the midst of another identity crisis—but rather a surrender, a giving over of the self to an eminence, an Other, in an effort to achieve the searing of grace. Our current conception of the self as clay for any literary molding might have been inaugurated by a different Confessions (Rousseau’s autobiography was published in 1782), but it wasn’t codified until the nineteenth century. The Romantics, you suspect, would have rapidly run out of things to write about if they couldn’t have written about themselves, their own revolutionary subjectivity in apprehension of the sublime. In an 1805 letter, sent after he finished his autobiographical epic The Prelude, Wordsworth referred to “a thing unprecedented in literary history that a man should talk so much about himself.” And we writers have been talking about ourselves ever since; we are, it seems, pretty good at it.

In Augustine, Rousseau, and Wordsworth, you are confronted by capacious minds asking Who am I? and How did I become me? whereas in many of our most popular contemporary memoirs—Running with Scissors, or Eat, Pray, Love, or the wildly derivative Wild, each one a writer’s view without a worldview—you are assailed by hearts wailing Here is how I feel about what happened to me. Part of what’s missing is historical awareness, a cognizance of the self as an agent in history and society. I don’t mean that Augustine reads like ancient history because he wrote in ancient history, but that he’s always awake to a continuum of past, present, and future, a continuum in which his life has meaning.

Despite Rousseau’s frequent bluster—“I am not made like any one I have met, perhaps like no one in existence”—his self and his story are positioned on the egoless sprawl of literature and culture. Rousseau isn’t expressing himself; he’s expressing a century. Rahv referred to “a lack of a sense of extremity and many-sided involvement which explains the peculiar shallowness of a good deal of American literary expression,” and “extremity” there means the extremity of spirit and mind that marks an Augustine or Rousseau, a “many-sided involvement” that comprehends the self as a member of something much grander than the personal and the obvious.

Next to its fabrications and its prose, what’s wrong with Frey’s book is precisely what’s wrong with so many: “Their art ends exactly where it should properly begin,” Rahv wrote of 1930s literature, by which he suggested that personal experience should be only the “substructure of literature” on which a writer erects an edifice of “values, ideas, and judgments.” The trick is to keep personal experience from unwittingly becoming the antithesis of imagination, which is how Lauren Slater’s Lying achieves its splendor. It helps, too, to be in possession of an unassailable intelligence and dignity, of the sort you see in Eva Hoffman’s Lost in Translation, in Azar Nafisi’s Reading Lolita in Tehran, in Morris Dickstein’s Why Not Say What Happened? and in poet-mortician Thomas Lynch’s staggering personal essays in The Undertaking.

In the decade since the James Frey fiasco, social media has turned untold people into hourly memoirists in miniature. We live now in a culture of incessant confession, obsessive self-discovery—a nonstop spelunking into empty caves. The absurdly named “confessional poets” of the mid-twentieth century—Lowell and Berryman, Sexton and Roethke—look a touch constipated compared to your average Facebooker. How eagerly lives become doggerelized. What does it mean for the memoir as a form now that everyone, at any time, can instantaneously advertise his life to everyone else? Mailer never dreamed of such advertisements for the self.

Memoirists should be continually reaffirming to themselves their own principles. In this new ethos of endless self-advertisement, the memoir assumes a renewed responsibility, one that exceeds confessionalism. Social media can never be more than a schizoid manner of memoirizing your life, a scrapbooking and collaging that rarely amounts to more than an onslaught of the inconsequential. In a 1986 essay, Kingsley Amis wrote that “at a time when anything may be published there is a particular duty to be responsible.” Amis was reprehending the novelist’s use of vivid sexual description, but you see how his whistle to responsibility pertains here. Astute readers are outright skeptical of autobiography: Who wants more puerile confession and feel-good self-discovery, bloody sheets pinned to the clothesline, when in our tabloidal culture that’s all we get?



Readers of memoir understand that total accuracy is not possible; they ask only for no calculated distortions. They ask for a moral reckoning, morality fertilized in style, and for imaginative assertions that do not contradict the facts. The onus is on autobiography to be more trustworthy, more discerning and dignified, artful and interior, built of a perception that reverses the ordinary, that strives into the accuracy and surprise of language, unafraid of sounding the fathoms of the soul.