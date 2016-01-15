Unfortunately, few can commit the time and effort to join the Cochrane Collaboration, and that means that the vast majority of meta-analyses are not conducted by the Collaboration, and are not bound to adhere to their standards. But does this actually matter?

How different can two meta-analyses be?

To find out, we started by identifying 40 pairs of meta-analyses, one from Cochrane and one not, that covered the same intervention (e.g., aspirin) and outcome (e.g., heart attacks), and then compared and contrasted them.

First, we found that almost 40 percent of the Cochrane and non-Cochrane meta-analyses disagreed in their bottom-line statistical answers. That means that typical readers, doctors or health policymakers, for instance, would come up with a fundamentally different interpretation of whether the intervention was effective or not, depending on which meta-anlyses they happened to read.

Second, these differences appeared to be systematic. The non-Cochrane reviews, on average, tended to suggest that the interventions they were testing were more potent, more likely to cure the condition or avert some medical complication than the Cochrane reviews suggested. At the same time, the non-Cochrane reviews were less precise in their accuracy, meaning that there was a higher chance that the findings were merely due to chance.

A meta-analysis is nothing more than just a fancy weighted average of its component studies. We were surprised to find that approximately 63 percent of the included studies were unique to one or the other set of meta-analyses. In other words, despite the fact that the two sets of meta-analyses would presumably look for the same papers, using similar search criteria, over a similar period of time and from similar databases, only about a third of the papers the two sets had included were the same.

It seems likely that most or all of these differences come down to the fact that Cochrane insists on tougher criteria. A meta-analysis is only as good as the studies it includes, and taking the average of poor research can lead to a poor result. As the saying goes, “garbage in, garbage out.”

Interestingly, the analyses that reported much higher effect sizes tended to get cited again in other papers at a much higher rate than the analyses reporting the lower effect size. This is a statistical embodiment of the old journalistic saying “If it bleeds, it leads.” Big and bold effects get more attention than results showing marginal or equivocal outcomes. The medical community is, after all, just human.

Why does this matter?

At its most basic level, this shows that Archie Cochrane was absolutely correct. Methodological consistency and rigor and transparency are essential. Without that, there’s a risk of concluding that something works when it doesn’t, or even just overhyping benefits.

But at a higher level this shows us, yet again, how very difficult it is to generate a unified interpretation of the medical literature. Meta-analyses are often used as the final word on a given subject, as the arbiters of ambiguity.

Clearly that role is challenged by the fact that two meta-analyses, ostensibly on the same topic, can reach different conclusions. If we view the meta-analysis as the “gold standard” in our current era of “evidence-based medicine,” how is the average doctor or policymaker or even patient to react when two gold standards contradict each other? Caveat emptor.

