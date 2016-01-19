On the face of it, Donald Trump is not exactly the sort of leader you would expect Christian conservatives to rally around. He often talks about women, including his three wives, in demeaning and lecherous language; for instance, he characterized his second wife, Marla Maples, as having “nice tits, no brains.” While he was still married to his first wife, Trump and Maples would rendezvous at Manhattan’s Marble Collegiate Church, perhaps not the most pious use of a house of worship. Trump has owned casinos, places regarded by many Christians as dens of iniquity. The billionaire is also boastful, profane, belligerent, insulting, and greedy. He’s said about ISIS, “I would bomb the shit out of them” and take their oil. “I’ve always been greedy,” he has also said, “I love money, right?” That honest self-appraisal might give pause to any Bible reader who remembers St. Paul’s argument that “the love of money is the root of all evil” (1 Timothy 6:10). And although he cites the Bible as his favorite book (better even, he often says in his version of humility, than his own Art of the Deal), Trump shows no signs of familiarity with its contents.

Yet despite constantly behaving in a manner that calls to mind a decadent Roman Emperor who enjoys feeding Christians to the lions, Trump is doing very well with religious right voters. In Iowa, where evangelical Christians have a stranglehold on the Republican Party, Trump is polling neck-and-neck with Senator Ted Cruz, who has hinged his campaign in no small part on winning conservative Christian votes. But some evangelical voters who should be in Cruz’s camp seem to prefer Trump. Cruz’s recent attempts to smear Trump as an avatar of “New York values” was no doubt aimed at those folks—Godly voters in Iowa and South Carolina who regard the Big Apple as Sodom on the Hudson, but have been leaning toward Trump anyway.

Trump’s triumphant appearance on Monday at Liberty University, a hotbed of the religious right founded by the late Reverend Jerry Falwell Sr. (and the place where Cruz launched his presidential bid last March), helped to explain the real-estate mogul’s popularity with many religious conservatives. It also betrayed the limits of his appeal.

Trump received an effusive welcome from the president of the university, Jerry Falwell Jr., who described the candidate as a “visionary” who “lives a life of loving and helping others as Jesus taught in the great commandment.” Falwell also compared Trump to his late father, saying both men stood up to political correctness. This comparison between Falwell and Trump offers some clues as to Trump’s unlikely appeal to the religious right. The elder Falwell fused evangelical Christianity with white identity politics, finding Biblical cause to oppose civil rights in the 1960s and support South African apartheid in the 1980s.