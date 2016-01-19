All this is why it is so refreshing to read Richard Tuck’s The Sleeping Sovereign. Tuck, a political theorist and historian of ideas, argues that the point of an eighteenth-century constitution (like ours) was not to limit democracy, but to empower it, even to rescue it from the dustbin of history. This is surprising because the counter-majoritarian difficulty has shaped so much of the American experience of constitutionalism in the last century.

A constitution, Tuck argues, was an answer to a problem that had long been thought insoluble: how could democracy, associated with the city-states of classical Greece, possibly be revived in the modern world? The eighteenth century imagined ancient Greek citizens constantly engaged in making the laws they lived under, and this seemed impossible for modern citizens, who (already more than two centuries ago!) were too numerous, dispersed, and busy with other things to spend their days in never-ending politics. If socialism would eat up too many evenings, in Oscar Wilde’s famous formula, so would democracy.

The genius of a constitution was that it gave the whole citizenry a way of making its own law: not by constantly engaging in self-government through assemblies or parliaments, but by occasionally mobilizing, through special institutions such as conventions and plebiscites, to authorize the fundamental law of their polities. A constitution was the law that the people authorized, directly rather than through their representatives. This power to make fundamental law was called sovereignty, and a democracy was a political community where sovereignty lay with the citizens. By contrast, the ordinary laws that legislatures passed were simply government, the apparatus that carried out sovereign decisions. Government, as Rousseau wrote, mediates between the sovereign, which makes the law, and the people, who live under it. In a democracy, government mediates between two aspects of the people: as democratic sovereign lawmakers, and as everyday law-abiders. Less mystically, government is what the mobilized people sets up to keep order after the sovereign citizens disperse to their private lives.

What difference does this make? Some contrasts are helpful. In this way of thinking, the distinctive thing about a constitution, its special interest and force, is not in the structure of government that it sets up, but in the theory of sovereignty that underlies it. It is true that the US Constitution has the democracy-baffling “republican” features that clog and divert political decisions, such as the divided Congress, the unrepresentative Senate, and the presidential veto. But these checks and balances were intended originally to keep the government from usurping the powers of the sovereign but dispersed people, according to whose collective will it was originally established.

On this theory, too, what makes a government democratic is not that it is rooted in and responsive to “the people” in some diffuse way, as the Supreme Court, the European Union, and the US legislative process all are. As Tuck emphasizes, there is nothing special in this idea, and both US lawmakers and Eurocrats give themselves undeserved congratulations for being “democratic” in this sense. Most medieval and early-modern governments claimed to have this kind of relation to the “the people.” The seventeenth-century Stuart “divine right of kings” was a marginal and rather desperate rationalization of monarchical power, which understandably loomed large in the imagination of American revolutionaries in the next century. The real ancien regime was consultative, operating in part through representative institutions like the French parlements and tracing its legitimacy to the people. It was simply assumed that there was no way for the people to act as the sovereign, so sovereignty was merged into the government—in the institutions and elites that held day-to-day power. Constitutional conventions and referenda provided a modern innovation, a way for the people to be sovereign once again by promulgating fundamental law.

The theory that Tuck has recovered from early-modern sources suggests a way of telling the story of constitution-making in America. When Massachusetts held a plebiscite on a proposed constitution in 1778, it was the first election of this kind—a popular vote on a fundamental (or any) law—in the modern world. Other states followed, New Hampshire first. A new version of popular sovereignty was on the move. It faltered, however, at two key moments. In Philadelphia, the framers of the proposed US constitution chose ratifying conventions, rather than a popular vote, deliberately keeping fundamental law-making closer to elite control. Moreover, the provision they made for constitutional amendments allows an amendment to proceed entirely through Congress and state legislatures—through ordinary government, that is, rather than a special act of mobilized sovereignty. The US constitution is thus a halfway house, or maybe a three-fifths house, deeply inflected by popular constitutional sovereignty, but not quite committed to it.

Many, and soon enough most, states required popular votes to amend their constitutions, often by simple majorities. (Many still do it this way, though the importance of state constitutions is diminished by the big brother of the federal constitution.) This makes it especially pungent that the Confederate states almost uniformly avoided submitting their secession and their revised (Confederate) constitutions to the popular vote. (Virginia, Georgia, and Texas are partial exceptions, but Georgia did it after the fact, Virginia’s vote resulted in the state’s splitting and the creation of West Virginia as a Union state, and Texans voted on the secession measure but not the new constitution.) Seen in light of democratic sovereignty, the Confederacy was born in a series of coups d’etat.

What about the US Constitution? Tuck takes his title from a vivid image of Thomas Hobbes, intended to illustrate the difference between sovereignty and government. When a sovereign is asleep, his ministers are not, collectively, the sovereign. Their job is to carry out the orders he issued at naptime. The same is true, Hobbes argued, if the sovereign is a prisoner of his enemies; he remains sovereign, his word the source of law, even if he cannot act. (This argument was salient in mid-seventeenth century England, when Charles I was imprisoned by his Parliament.) The difficulty of amending our imperfectly democratic constitution means that, between amendments, the American popular sovereign sleeps for a very long time. Perhaps it is even imprisoned behind the bars of a constitution that was submitted for (quasi-)democratic authorization, but was designed by men who mistrusted democracy. If we are a republic, not a democracy, it is because our sovereign is in jail.

What does this view mean for interpreting the Constitution? Legal theorists tend to fixate on this question, often taking their cues from what the courts are doing. A benefit of Tuck’s approach is that he treats the Constitution in terms of democratic political theory, rather than judicial interpretation. This shifts the emphasis. The point of the constitution is indeed in its origins, but the point is not what it “meant” originally, but where its authority originates: in the citizenry acting as sovereign lawmaker. Tuck argues that the best way to take this is to say that the Constitution remains in effect as long as the people have not mobilized to repeal it. And that means that, in effect, it is being constantly re-authorized (or perhaps, as Yale Law scholar Akhil Amar has argued, it was re-authorized at the last time the document was amended). Conventional originalism fails, not simply because it cannot maintain the distinction between law and politics, but for a more basic reason: It fails to understand the Constitution as the product of a very special kind of political lawmaking, the only kind that is, in fact, democracy for the modern world, rather than updates of the ancien regime’s consultative government.

Tuck’s comments on constitutional interpretation are brief and do not break new ground relative to Amar or Bruce Ackerman, whose account of the Constitution in his multi-volume series We the People centers on “moments” of popular mobilization that put new political principles into effect, including the New Deal and the Civil Rights era. It would take another book to parse the difficulties that a democracy-oriented account of the Constitution confronts, given how old and often gnomic the document is and how seldom and indirectly it permits “We the People” to speak. For that, readers will have to turn to the law professors who take democracy as their starting point and ask what it requires of government, including judicial interpretation, rather than the other way around.

Tuck’s contribution is to restore the place of constitution-making within a broader case for the specialness, and difficulty, of democratic self-rule. The special thing about a constitution is not that it should save us from ourselves—any kind of government can hurt us, as Tuck notes mordantly toward the end of the book, and checks and balances were perfectly standard for centuries before 1789. It is that, unlike any other basis of government, a constitution makes possible a democratic “We” that otherwise dissolves into diffuse ideas that rulers should be responsive to “the people” and “public opinion.” Even ordinary elections only pick representatives, who act on their own judgment in divided government. Only constitution-making achieves the old idea that, in a democracy, people live under the law they make.

The irony is that, under the Constitution that most Americans prize, the democratic sovereign is either asleep or in jail, and in practice even the most democratic judge must interpret the document like a minister of the ancien regime, trying to gauge the people’s attitudes and interests by consultation, introspection, and guesswork. (Some, notably Anthony Kennedy, seem to revel in this high-ministerial role.) Perhaps our civic religion is, as Marx wrote of all religion, the opium of (We) the People.