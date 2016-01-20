At their final pre-Iowa debate on Sunday evening, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders went multiple rounds on the issue, with Sanders insisting that the federal government should consolidate all health spending subsidies into a single-payer system, and Clinton arguing both that Sanders’s plan contains weaknesses, and that, on a pragmatic basis, it would be wiser for Democrats to build upon and strengthen the post-Obamacare status quo, rather than dive back into another contentious debate over a much more radical health care reform agenda.

Liberals generally agree that a single-payer system (or a multi-payer system with a fully subsidized government option) would be preferable in the abstract to the heavily balkanized health care system we have today. They are at the same time divided over questions of whether and how to pursue it as a near-term political goal. Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that she would support allowing consumers to buy into a public health insurance option—something that would both contain costs, increase the insured population, and potentially evolve into a Sanders-approved government plan over time, while avoiding the disruption that a quantum leap to single-payer would cause.

Sanders, meanwhile, continues to argue that the health insurance system needs a radical and immediate overhaul. In response to the Clinton campaign, he introduced a partial blueprint of the coverage scheme he’d pursue as president, and how he’d pay for it. He offered much less detail on how he’d use government leverage to guarantee the systemic savings he’s promised to deliver, and many liberals are thus demanding those specifics from him.

The Democratic Party paid an enormous political price for devising, passing, and implementing the Affordable Care Act, and many Democrats are understandably beset by fatigue, or unwilling to sign up for a new campaign premised on the view that the program they just created isn’t worth building upon, or experimenting with for at least a while. As the party is drawn deeper into a fight that’s pitting its idealists against its pragmatists, its activists against its eggheads, many officials are looking on, if not with horror, then with dismay.

But in determining where the party’s health policy platform should go from here, this is what the fight was always going to look like: committed people with considered views unpacking a complicated issue they all feel passionately about. Republicans are understandably delighting in the division the debate has sown, and hoping that activists win the fight. They seem comparably unaware that this is how politicians who care about the health of all citizens argue amongst themselves. As bitter and politically fraught as it is, the liberal health care fight represents a more mature debate over repealing and replacing Obamacare than the right has mustered in six years.