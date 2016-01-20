“You campaign in poetry,” the late Mario Cuomo wrote in the pages of the New Republic in 1985. “You govern in prose.” As one of the most celebrated speechmakers of his era and a respected governor of New York, Cuomo was a master of both the poetry and prose of politics. Sarah Palin, on the other hand, has shown little interest in governing. Her term as Alaska governor was truncated by her hasty resignation. Yet she excels in the other half of the equation: She is perhaps the most vividly poetic of all contemporary American politicians. President Barack Obama’s words are more eloquent and meaningful, yet Palin’s unique diction and idiosyncratic syntax have caught the imagination of poetry lovers.

In 2011, Michael Solomon released a Kindle single entitled “I Hope Like Heck: The Selected Poems of Sarah Palin.” The book consisted of Palin speeches reprinted word for word but broken into poetic lines. Solomon isn’t the only one who has noticed that Palin’s much-mocked speeches make more sense if formatted as poetry. Writers for both Fusion and the Huffington Post have taken Palin’s speech endorsing Donald Trump and re-cast it as vatic verse.

Here is a fragment of Palin, with line breaks from Jason O. Gilbert of Fusion:

I Sing the Body Apoplectic We all have a part in this, we all have a responsibility.

Looking around at all of you, you hard-working Iowa families.

You farm families! And teachers! And teamsters! And cops, and cooks!

You rockin’ rollers! And holy rollers!

All of you who work so hard,

You full-time moms!

You, with the hands that rock the cradle!

You all make the world go round,

and now,

Our cause is one!



And here is another memorable section of the speech, as versified by Jedediah Purdy in the Huffington Post: