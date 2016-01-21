David Bowie was sustainable. For all his unearthly androgynous beauty, which seemed to place him out of time, he managed to resist the cult of youth that Mick Jagger and company built and were then entrapped by. The cult of youth created an encomium to live fast and die young, and many rock stars succeeded in this. A few—Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison—managed to do so before the ‘60s had fully burned out. Indeed, according to lore, their deaths were the end of the ‘60s. Their youth and the era of youth were coterminous. Their peers who survived had no such luck evading the youth cult’s contradictions. Having failed to cleave their bodies to history, aging rock stars embarrassed everyone who bought into the idea that rock and roll is inextricable from young flesh.

The Stones and the Beatles were only a few years older than Bowie, but their respective fan bases had a different relationship to the politics of authenticity, auguring a more significant generational difference. Bowie’s original die-hard audience, working-class British youth coming of age in the early 1970s, “learned to live with illusion and learn from illusion rather than run away from it,” Simon Critchley writes in his book Bowie. “To inhabit this space is also to live after the revolution, in the disillusion that follows a revolutionary sequence.” Mott the Hoople’s 1972 single “All The Young Dudes,” written by Bowie—My brother’s back home with his Beatles and his Stones/We never got it off on that revolution stuff—was “like Kerouac’s On the Road for a beaten generation who knew they were going absolutely nowhere.”

“It doesn’t faze me at all, aging,” he tells an interviewer. “It’s the death part that’s really a drag.”

Bowie is, of course, known above all for his shape-shifting intimacy with illusion. His many personae, in turn, are best known for their fluid relationship to gender and sexuality. But from the start of his career he made clear that aging, the most inexorable way the body changes, is in fact the shifting ground on which all other reinvention takes place. In “Changes,” the closest he got to writing a youth anthem, Bowie starts off like a funkier version of early Bob Dylan, whose mantle he explicitly, teasingly takes up later on 1971’s Hunky Dory. If Dylan could conjure the ‘30s, Bowie could do the ‘60s, in the ironic and yet dead-serious spirit of camp. In full-on voice-of-my-generation mode, he croons—

These children that you spit on As they try to change their worlds Are immune to your consultations They’re quite aware of what they’re going through

But Bowie, or his narrator, also knows that he is not just the agent of changing times but their unwitting object: Time may change me/But I can’t trace time. By the end of the song, he is issuing a gentle memento mori to his own tribe: Look out you rock-n-rollers/Pretty soon now you’re gonna get older.

He got older. He went through a million changes and plenty of them were unpleasant, either from his own reports or—particularly in the ‘80s and ‘90s—according to his fans. But aging remained the avowed ground on which these other changes took place. On Station to Station, his 1976 diary of a bad year, he fantasizes about entering into a time out of time—not an eternal youth, but “golden years.” In the 1983 goth classic The Hunger, perhaps the only soft-core porno ever made about progeria, he plays a vampire who, like the Struldbrugs in Gulliver’s Travels, gets old but cannot die. But if the film tells us that living with age is the stuff of horror, it shows us that this horror can be intensely erotic: He is still harrowingly beautiful as an ancient, a chiaroscuro of antiquity imposed upon ethereal twinkishness. In a 2002 BBC radio interview, he crushes the cult of youth with one quip. “It doesn’t faze me at all, aging,” he tells an interviewer. “It’s the death part that’s really a drag.”