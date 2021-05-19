Where did this ex-Kings Scholar, ex-member of the Imperial Police, ex-tramp and ex-scullion go from the flophouses of London? He went to the sprawling slums of Newcastle and Sheffield, to the unemployed mining districts of South Wales, then sat down and hammered out The Road to Wigan Pier (1937). A choice of the Left Book Club, The Road was Orwell’s first popular success. Because he never ceased to shock the middle classes, it was also his last—until the publication of Animal Farm, probably of all his works the weakest. Fearful though The Road is as an indictment of poverty and oppression, its author does not lose his sense of fair play. In an attack, not on D. H. Lawrence whom he greatly admired, but on the inverted snobbery of the proletarian intelligentsia who “sneer automatically at the Old School Tie,” Orwell can say: “Lawrence tells me that because I have been to a public school I am a eunuch.” Stating that he can “produce medical evidence to the contrary,” he adds, with typical objectivity: “If you want to make an enemy of a man, tell him that his ills are incurable.”

Unlike Lawrence (who, incidentally, died of the same illness at the same age), Orwell, however angry, seldom sneered at what he abominated, did not touch what he did not know. (To those well acquainted with huntin’-and-shootin’ England, whole sections of Lady Chatterly are utterly absurd.) Again, unlike that genius, Orwell did not travel the world in search of health and a home: He spent the best years of his life, thereby shortening it, on English soil in a ceaseless battle for Socialism—the only ism “compatible with common decency.” A man of action, he wrote out of the sheer physical experiences he had shared with the men in the mine, the slum, the suburb. A few such experiences would have caused many tougher men to lose heart. He didn’t. Only near the end, in the superstate nightmare of Nineteen Eighty-Four, did Orwell, already mortally ill, cast aside his humor.



His most humorous book, in fact, a work as steeped in middle-class English life as any early novel by Wells (by whom he was obviously influenced), was written during those awful months leading up to “Munich,” after Orwell had been seriously wounded fighting Fascism in Spain. Coming Up for Air (now published in the U.S. for the first time) is a masterpiece of characterization, an astonishing tour de force. “Do you know the active, hearty kind of fat man,” asks George Bowling, the narrator, “that’s nicknamed Fatty or Tubby and is always the life and soul of the party? I’m that type. ... A chap like me is incapable of looking like a gentleman.” Now how is it possible for a middle-aged suburban insurance agent thus to describe himself? How, moreover, could such a man write a book about his life, his innermost thoughts, and get away with it? It is possible only because Bowling of Lower Binfield had Orwell’s honesty, because the India-born Old Etonian had the Bowlings of Britain nearest his heart, every nuance of their speech on the tip of his tongue. Though deadly serious—a novel that, on the eve of World War II, expressed the almost inexpressible fears of every Englishman, warning them in frightening detail of the coming catastrophe—Coming Up has a guffaw on every page. It is probably the only book in which Orwell returned to the past. By so doing, he painted a picture of middle-class England from 1893 to 1933. Through this one man’s memories and a return to the scenes of his childhood, Orwell shows how the Bowlings of the villages near London were sucked inexorably into the city, how the country was swallowed up by factories, how the pubs gave way to fancy tea shoppes, the dignified hotels to pewter and chromium, and the deep pond in which young George used to fish for carp to a vast dump for cans.