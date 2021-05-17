What it's like to meet Lyndon B. Johnson

There’s a winding stone stairway in the Capitol, between walls three feet thick, where you meet the most extraordinary people. Hardly anybody uses it any more but reporters and Senate pages. I was coming up it last week, thinking about the inaugural, and about the war we used to call “Johnson’s war”—maybe coming to an end, and about how Mr. Nixon’s budget is hitting the Great Society like a wrecker’s ball, and how LBJ himself picked this theatrical moment to die. But then, he never allowed anybody to upstage him.

And bless me, down the circular steps came a familiar figure, looking eight feet tall, with big arms and hands and that squint, and that crafty grin, and those eyes that never seemed to laugh even when the mouth laughed. “Oh,” he said, looking at me without any great pleasure, “it’s you-all.” I stammered something: “You are—uh—you are getting some wonderful notices,” I said at last.

His big face—with jutting jaw and big ears—broke into a grin. “Now it just so happens,” he said, plunging his hand into his baggy pocket, “I have some of those clippings right here. That New York Times, now—they’ve come to their senses at last.” “Yes, I read it,’’ I said, hoping to escape what I knew was coming. He gave one of those overwhelming, almost hypnotic looks. He never read very well: