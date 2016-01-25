Besides the parks where nannies met and the garages where taxi drivers could congregate and discuss fares (and before cheap access to the Internet), there weren’t many opportunities for workers in the informal economy to connect with one another and organize for better conditions. Slowly, however, through community groups, online forums, and general awareness of similar conditions, workers began to make their sector a whole lot less informal. After the rise of Uber, Lyft, Handy, Instacart, and other online services, informal workers now had central authorities they could fight in the open with the organizing power they’d been building for years. In the process of disrupting informal parts of the economy, the startups had created an even larger worker pool than previously existed, with a much greater appreciation and understanding of exactly how badly they were getting ripped off. And that’s where the monster these startups have created becomes a real problem.

“More and more, Uber drivers feel like they’ve been betrayed by the company because the rates have dropped by so much, or drivers have gotten banned from the service because they wouldn’t do a fist bump, or other silly things. They’ve been banned from the services for things that you normally wouldn’t be able to lose your jobs over,” said Dawn Gearheart, an organizer for Teamsters Local 117 in Washington State, which has become closely affiliated with the App-Based Drivers Association, a group that “promotes fairness, justice, and transparency in Seattle’s personal transportation industry.” Started in 2013 by drivers who felt their rights were being violated by both Uber and Lyft, the association scored its largest victory in December, when it pushed a bill through the Seattle City Council that will allow Uber and Lyft drivers to unionize and collectively bargain with the startups.

But a victory like this is just the beginning of the battle for workers who want fair treatment in the contract economy. For one, the Seattle legislation could run up against antitrust laws regarding price-fixing by independent contractors—the bane of any type of freelance worker organizing. To hopefully avoid that roadblock all together, several class action lawsuits against Uber, Handy, and other companies have sprouted up across the country over the misclassification of workers as contract laborers and not employees. (A case in California appears especially troubling for Uber—although they might fight that case until they replace all drivers with robots, so there’s that.)

If the lawsuits prevail and contractors at these companies are granted employee status, then tech companies will have successfully replicated an existing model on a much larger scale. Unfortunately for them, that scale is way too big. A Fortune study into the costs of classifying all drivers as employees paints a dire picture for Uber; it would most likely not be able to afford to stay in business. Uber, Lyft, and similar companies are now fighting for their lives across the country (and the world), and will spend unholy amounts of money on high-powered and well-connected lawyers to continue to circumvent labor laws. Every step of the way, workers will be facing an opponent with nearly unlimited resources and no apparent interest in compromise.

The National Labor Relations Act was signed into law in 1935, but it wasn’t until 1941 that Ford Motor Company finally recognized a union, after years of intimidation and beatings by henchman. An Uber union most likely won’t form tomorrow, or possibly ever, but the nationwide class-action lawsuits and Seattle legislation are a result of years of organizing efforts in the informal sector, a process started long before venture capital began sniffing around those parts. Now that these fields are global and the stakes are even higher, the groundwork for activism done over the past few decades has become very important. The future of labor is once again in the hands of the courts. But this time the workers have a voice.