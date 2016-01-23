In his latest act of hapless desperation, Jeb Bush called for more “regime change” in the Middle East—specifically Syria—during a speech at a country club in Keene, New Hampshire, on Wednesday night.

Bush’s position, which appears to represent a hawkish shift on his part, doesn’t make him an extreme outlier in the presidential race. Hillary Clinton, Chris Christie, Marco Rubio, and John Kasich have all called for a “no-fly zone” to counteract President Bashar al-Assad—a precursor to “regime change,” without the years-long commitment the latter term implies. But Bush has apparently calculated that a full-throated conceptual defense of “regime change” is what the Republican electorate hungers for at this juncture.

A month ago, Bush told CBS News that regime change, wherever the U.S. might attempt it, “ought to be done very cautiously.” But he expressed support only for a no-fly zone and safe zones for refugees and civilians, promising, “We’re not going to have an occupying force in Syria.” After his remarks this week, I asked Bush to clarify his view. “Regime change may not be the right term,” he said. “I think it’s OK, I’m not that politically correct about this.” He continued, “We are changing regimes, that should be the objective.”

Earlier in his address Wednesday, Bush had admonished that the U.S. not be “a warmongering nation”—then called for the nation’s fourth full-scale military engagement against an Arab country in 15 years. This cognitive dissonance could only be made possible by years of self-delusion among Republican consultants and opinion-makers about the GOP base’s sentiment toward the George W. Bush foreign policy legacy. The two leading candidates, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, have both repudiated that policy, with Trump regularly touting his early opposition to the Iraq War, and Cruz lambasting “neoconservatives” whose views have prevailed within the GOP.