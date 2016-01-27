The relationship between the author’s unique background and status to that of her narrator(s) is, to put it mildly, highly charged. The question of how far outside her own experience an author is “allowed” to write has more to do with politics than with craft. But since I introduced politics, I’ll let Grace Paley speak for my take on the issue. When Paley was asked about negative reactions to stories she wrote “in a black voice,” she responded:

But what’s a writer for? The whole point is to put yourself into other lives, other heads—writers have always done that. If you screw up, so someone will tell you, that’s all. . . . Men have so often written about women without knowing the reality of their lives, and worse, without being interested in that daily reality.

I met Grace Paley in May 2005, two years before she died. A longtime fan of her short stories, I’d invited her to Boston to deliver the keynote speech at GrubStreet’s literary conference, which I was organizing. She arrived by bus, wearing sneakers and a small backpack, double-strapped, and waited patiently in an armchair in the lobby of the hotel while I pitched a fit at the desk because her room wasn’t ready. “This is one of our greatest living writers!” I barked. “And she’s just sitting there!” I fretted and paced for over two hours, growing increasingly hysterical, asking Grace again and again if she needed anything. But she just shook her head and smiled. In the meantime, writing students and fellow authors recognized her—at 82, with her familiar corona of white hair and soulful, observant eyes, she was hard to miss—and literally knelt beside her. Often she laid a hand on theirs as they spoke. She asked about their writing, and the Walk for Hunger taking place in Boston the next day, and the war in Iraq. Instead of going straight up when her room was ready, she stayed in her chair talking to the group that had formed on the carpet in front of her. Later, on our way to the fancy dinner we threw in her honor, she did finally make a request, the only one of her visit. She’d forgotten a comb. We picked one out together, and in the window of a CVS a block from the fancy restaurant, she teased up her locks.

This little anecdote captures some of Paley’s humility and generosity and whimsy, but not her fierceness. All are evident in The Collected Stories, which features primarily female narrators in conversation with each other, their families, their lovers, and the reader. The speakers are almost uniformly like Grace. They are women who speak their minds, concerned less with the urgency of getting from here to there—the plot, so to speak—than with responding to what surrounds them in the moment: the demands of friends and children and men and art, personal desires and disappointments, social injustices of all kinds. The conversation is constant, continually interrupted, rarely resolved. Some stories come across more like fragments, one side of a dialogue overheard through a Bronx window, or an excerpted monologue delivered into a mirror or a bullhorn.

One of Paley’s most-quoted passages is from “A Conversation with My Father,” in which the speaker thinks, rather cheekily, that she would like to tell a “simple” Chekhovian story, except that it requires a plot, “the absolute line between two points which [she’s] always despised. Not for literary reasons, but because it takes all hope away. Everyone, real or invented, deserves the open destiny of life.”

Paley’s reverence for the “open destiny of life” is for the nuances of everyday experience, which do not fit into neat lines. For Paley, there was no “defining” experience of women or Jews or New York or activists or the 1960s, or of one female Russian Jewish activist-writer in New York in 1965. There were stops and starts, inconsistencies, loyalties forged and broken, discordant voices. People made themselves up as they went along. In the meantime, there was daily life to endure. All of this became the stuff of her fiction. To do right by her mostly female characters, to honor their individuality and give their domestic experience the legitimacy and gravity it was not receiving elsewhere, required a strategy that privileged speaker over story, anecdote over epiphany.