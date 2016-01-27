What will it take for Republican elites to defeat Donald Trump? A couple weeks ago it looked like it would require them to reconcile themselves to instead nominating Ted Cruz—a widely disliked, factional candidate, but at least one moored in Republicanism and the conservative movement.

But today it looks as if defeating Trump will require something more like a miracle: the kind of implosion that Trump has managed to avoid for months on end, or the discovery that national and state-level polling has been massively and systemically overstating his support.

Evidence that Trump is cementing his advantages and exploiting his rivals’ weaknesses can be found everywhere. He announced Tuesday night that he would boycott Thursday’s Fox News debate and hold a competing, charitable event in Iowa, after the network declined to recuse moderator and Trump-antagonist Megyn Kelly. He has converted his polling lead (erroneous or not) into a series of endorsements from influential members of the right’s identitarian and evangelical wings. Last week, Sarah Palin went all in for Trump; on Tuesday, both Jerry Falwell Jr. and Maricopa County, Arizona County Sheriff Joe Arpaio made their Trump alliances official.

These are precisely the kinds of endorsements Trump needs to pull away from his closest rival, Ted Cruz, who was otherwise well-situated to consolidate the factions they represent. Trump is similarly sidling up to other religious right stalwarts in the race …