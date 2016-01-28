Lahiri extends this triangle metaphor, saying that the triangle is in fact a mirror; when she looks into the mirror, she sees a self reflected, constructed, and constituted by her three languages. The tragedy for Lahiri lies in the fact that when she looks into this triangular mirror, it “does not reflect a precise, sharp image”; such lucid images are reserved for people with more straightforward relationships to their language, culture, and heritage. Instead Lahiri sees “only fluctuation, distortion, and dissimulation.” She feels condemned to a perpetual state of limbo and fragmentation, saying, “I think that not being able to see a specific image in the frame is the torment of my life.”

Identity is an idée fixe for most of us, as Wesley Morris wrote last fall, and Lahiri’s despair is an eminently reasonable, and indeed natural, reaction in which countless other “hyphenated Americans” or members of the diaspora share. It is nonetheless unfortunate that Lahiri regards her rootlessness as a lack, for this acute longing for a singular identity only magnifies her pain during moments of cultural rejection. (By contrast, Pico Iyer demonstrates in a well-known essay how this kind of perpetual dislocation is in fact a salutary feature of modern life.) In one of the memoir’s epiphanic moments, for example, a shop clerk compliments Lahiri’s husband’s inferior Italian, brands his non-Italian accent as authentic, and presumes that he must have taught the language to her—simply because he looks Italian. This is emblematic of Lahiri’s experiences with strangers in Rome, which suggests that for them, fluency in the language has more to do with race than grammar. “Here is the border that I will never manage to cross,” says Lahiri. “The wall that will remain forever between me and Italian, no matter how well I learn it. My physical appearance.”

Rebuffed in part by Italian and indifferent towards English and Bengali, Lahiri feels a form of estrangement that one imagines is responsible for her formation as a writer. Though best described as an expatriate, Lahiri styles herself in Italy as an exile in the metaphorical sense, a condition that provides her critical distance that is a sine qua non for writing this book.



The book’s musings on exile may appear indulgent—“Without a homeland and without a true mother tongue, I wander the world, even at my desk,” she says, melodramatically—but even the best-regarded essays on the subject, from Edward Said’s “Reflections on Exile” to Salman Rushdie’s “The Location of Brazil,” occasionally suffer from the same tendency. Lahiri’s above-quoted line on exile does, however, characterize her penchant for generalization in In Other Words. This is the flip side to writing in a new language: while it is often a productive constraint, sometimes it is just a constraint.

In Other Words is not Lahiri’s best book; it is, paradoxically, her most interesting one. The circumstances of the book’s publication—the conceit of a successful American author giving up English for Italian—will overshadow its actual text. This is understandable, for the details of her notebooks and tutors were always going to take a back seat to the grander project she had in mind: fashioning a new self out of words.

By the end of the book, Lahiri finds herself at a crossroads. She must decide whether she will continue writing in Italian or switch back to English once she returns to the United States, where she has since joined the Princeton faculty. I can’t say I have a firm recommendation for her. For if Lahiri continues to write in Italian, and enrich that language by virtue of her ability, conscious or not, to defamiliarize its common cadences and constructions, it will be a success. On the other hand, Lahiri acknowledges that her three-year immersion in Italian will render her next encounter with English equally alien; that upon her return to the U.S., she might feel as bewildered by English as she once was by Italian; and that, who knows, she might find it worthwhile to rekindle an old flame.