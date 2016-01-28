the last few times i have visited my local (i.e., still 15 miles away) record shop i have been inexorably drawn to a single labelled ‘glasgow gangster funk’. i cannot imagine what this sounds like, but as it only costs 20p i may well purchase it and put myself out of my misery.

—Archel, 1999.

More than the list’s benign cultishness may be at work here. Geography, and particularly the list’s physical locus in Glasgow, likely played a role in the list’s success as a social network. Michael Seman, a research associate at the University of North Texas who specializes in how music relates to economic development, told me that while he hasn’t “come across an eccentric fan community that informs the music economy of a city in a specific way,” there are plenty of “site-specific events facilitated by eccentric music communities” like the Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio, and Phish’s weekend events (The Great Went, Lemonwheel, Camp Oswego, Big Cypress, It) in various places across the country.

“Each of these events only happen due to fervent fan bases that are eccentric enough in their own ways to travel to arguably tiny, remote communities for a long weekend,” Seman continued. “The general indie community has somewhat similar, eclectic—but not necessarily eccentric—fan-driven events like Basilica Soundscapes in the Hudson River Valley and the recent Marfa Myths event in Marfa, Texas.”

The band liked the list, too. “We loved what those guys from the Sinister mailing list were doing on the fledgling internet,” Stuart Murdoch told Loud and Quiet in August of last year. “They were giving two fingers to the press and the zeitgeist of the time, quietly, in the same way we were.”

He’d been on the internet he said, and I could come and have a look if I wanted. Now, I’d never seen such technology before, and was pretty amazed that you could communicate with people on the other side of the world with this machine. There didn’t even seem to be a place to put the coal in. —Robin, 1999.

Such mutual admiration is rare in a band’s relationship with its fans. It speaks to the way bands and fans can exist symbiotically in the digital age, and the list is a very sophisticated example of the way fans work out their own thoughts and feelings through a band’s work, which is what is happening at some level whenever you find yourself deep into a record.

“I still glance [at the Mailing List] sometimes,” Alastair Fitchett, a former list contributor, told me. “Revisiting that has been helpful for me mostly by reminding me of what’s important in terms of giving me pleasure. ... I wrote fanzines in the ‘80s and early ‘90s and through that I had a fairly wide global network of friends to whom I would write. The letters we wrote seemed as important as the fanzines themselves. Probably more so. It was in the letters that I found myself thinking through ideas. I know other people felt the same.”

There are a few obvious beats to hit when it comes to talking about how fans interact with musicians and bands online today. There are Beliebers, who have flooded every known social network. There are highly quotable Reddit AMA threads. Artists release whole albums without a word of warning, skipping the traditional middle men and hype machine that can stand in the way of a direct musical experience. Bandcamp, Soundcloud, and Facebook fill up with independent artists clamoring for attention. And you can find and champion artists who might never get the traction they absolutely should get.

There are quirks of old-fashioned email, however, that may allow for greater creativity and self-expression than a Facebook template. The research shows that “people still spend half their workday dealing with [email], they trust it, and overall they’re satisfied with it,” according to Harvard Business Review. “It’s becoming a searchable archive, a manager’s accountability source, a document courier. And for all the love social media get, email is still workers’ most effective collaboration tool.”

I had this odd dream ... a few days ago, and I’ve since spent much thought analyzing it. But I’ll share, since I guess it involves some of you: OK, me and ree elia are walking in a carnival, past cotton candy stands and the like, and come to a merry-go-round, but all the horsies have the faces of various Sinister people I’ve met!

—Phil, 2001.

But I’m not here to tell you that blogging is dead or that email “isn’t dead, but evolving.” What is interesting is the way certain experiences, certain phenomena, can become collective ones. For a small window of time, there was something charming about using your college email address to sign up for a new site called Facebook. For a small window of time, there was something charming about the groups that formed through Tumblr. For a moment, there were shared experiences that weren’t cramped by groupthink or torn apart by anonymous trolling. And it’s easy to see how that sweet spot could be hit through an email list, a medium that is a little closer to traditional letter-writing.

At the opening of her memoir, Carrie Brownstein writes that nostalgia is “so certain: the sense of familiarity it instills makes us feel like we know ourselves, like we’ve lived. … Though hard to grasp, [it] is elating to bask in—temporarily restoring color to the past.” The emails collected in the Sinister archive exist not only as information on a server, but as a password to a world beyond Glasgow and the one between your headphones. Speak the password, and you get another sunny day where we met for a picnic. Don’t speak it, and it might just disappear.