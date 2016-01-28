Donald Trump’s accusation that a certain Fox News host is “really biased against me” has sparked a war between the Republican front-runner and the right-wing news channel that threatens to upend tonight’s debate. But it also shows how the real estate mogul’s controversial run for the presidency presents a fundamental challenge to journalistic objectivity.

The idea of a disinterested media that tries to present neutral and factual reportage on all candidates is a relatively recent historical invention, and to some degree it operates on the premise that all the candidates work within the political system. Journalistic objectivity has a hard time dealing with unconventional candidates, and Trump’s defining characteristic as a politician is his willingness to thumb his nose at political conventions. Trump is habitually mendacious in a way that goes far beyond the normal deceptions of political rhetoric. He’s an unabashed xenophobe, and he’s willing to hurl personal abuse at any journalist who crosses his path, as in this sexist tweet:



I refuse to call Megyn Kelly a bimbo, because that would not be politically correct. Instead I will only call her a lightweight reporter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2016

Given these traits, how is Trump to be covered as if he were simply another candidate like Jeb Bush or Hillary Clinton?



Of course, for Fox News, the challenge of how to cover Trump presents a double bind. The network owes its success to the argument that it redresses the alleged liberal bias in the rest of the major media by offering a “fair and balanced” presentation of the news. Yet Trump has turned the logic of Fox News against itself, using the same rhetoric about media bias not against The New York Times or CNN but Fox.