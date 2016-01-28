Jeb Bush released his first campaign ad of 2016 this month: Titled “Enough,” it attacked Republican rival Donald Trump for mocking the New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski, who has a congenital joint condition, in November. (It’s worth noting that Trump is the author of the offensively titled book Crippled America). Bush’s spot is one of the only campaign ads from the 2016 candidates to heavily spotlight people with disabilities. It starts with a mock YouTube search, “Donald Trump is a jerk,” and is followed by Bush and Bush fans criticizing Trump while b-roll of Bush talking to people with disabilities plays—used more as props than as real characters.

Historically, though, presidential candidates rarely focus on disability rights—save for the 1996 presidential campaign of former Senator Bob Dole, who became disabled because of World War II—and this election season isn’t much different. (This year, on the left, Sanders and Clinton have released ads that feature one or two people with disabilities among the group of people onscreen). While Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Jeb Bush include disability among their issues, the majority of the candidates have not released substantive plans addressing the disability community as a whole.

But as commendable as including disability in one’s platform may be, the gesture feels less genuine when the issue barely makes a stump speech, says Curt Decker, executive director of the National Disability Rights Network. “People with disabilities are a potential force in elections,” says Decker. “It’s a mistake for any politician to write [them] off.” In 2012, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that nearly 1 in 5 Americans have a disability—over 56 million people. In the last election cycle, 15.6 million people with disabilities voted, according to a 2013 Research Alliance for Accessible Voting survey report.

Even so, just getting disabled voters to the polls is difficult, despite the passing of the 2002 Help America Vote Act, which made sweeping reforms to the voting process and made polling places more accessible after the 2000 election disaster. People with disabilities continue to be locked out of elections because of persistent inequity, inaccessibility, and negligence. Polling places not equipped with a ramp or lifts keep people using wheelchairs, canes, walkers or other mobility devices from voting—a persistent problem in the Iowa caucus, coming up February 1, says Decker. “The disability population has had to fight hard to have access to the voting process,” says Decker. But, he adds, the disability caucus is not only large, but also diverse across racial, gender, economic and party lines. People with disabilities are active in the political process, and national groups like ADAPT and the American Association for People with Disabilities lobby heavily for their rights through direct action campaigns, advocating for legislation, and petitioning city, state and federal officials.