Historically, “[Evangelicals] have been told by their leadership that the problem is liberals,” Bean said, “their culturally liberal ways, their cultural Marxism, whatever you want to call it. And this liberal elite is overpowering our Christian values. The majority of Americans are with us, but the liberals are controlling the schools and controlling the government.” But Bean pointed out that narrative is beginning to weaken. “I think that’s starting to lose its compelling-ness: In same-sex marriage, for example, opinion polls show that the majority of Americans don’t care or are okay with same-sex marriage.”

What’s been missing from the Christian right is a narrative about the economy. While business leaders used to be highly respected in Evangelical culture “because they’re self-disciplined, and the hand of the market is the hand of God,” Bean noted, that story neglected to provide an explanation of how material power works in society. “There hasn’t really been an account in the Christian right about the economic power that governs society, influences culture. So there’s the business elite, the banking elite, and I think that’s becoming a part of the Christian right narrative.”

Trump is more than willing to point out how business leaders are manipulating politicians and selling out average Americans. “I was saying make America great again,” Trump said this January to a crowd of students at Evangelical Liberty University, “and I actually think we can say now, and I really believe this, we’re gonna get things coming ... we’re gonna get Apple to start building their damn computers and things in this country, instead of in other countries.” Trump went after Nabisco and Ford in the same speech, lamenting, “We’re losing our jobs, we’re losing our manufacturing jobs,” to applause, cheers, and laughter.

But supposing Evangelicals are attracted to Trump’s explanation of economic decline and his independence from moneyed interests, why haven’t Evangelical leaders like Moore been able to rein in their support with reminders of his flagrant disrespect for Christian morality? After all, if, as Bean says, an economic narrative is a relatively new development on the Christian right, why would they so suddenly abandon a longstanding and fervid interest in morality in politics to latch onto it?

“This is where the Christian right leaders made their bed and now they have to lie in it,” Bean said. “They didn’t really ever do a good job in insisting on any distinctive Christian character in their leaders. They were usually determined to be good partners in the Republican coalition, which meant they would endorse anyone who was a strong Republican, and they would play along. It started with Reagan: Reagan is a Godly man over Jimmy Carter. But I don’t know of any way Reagan out-Christianed Jimmy Carter. And this continued on, getting increasingly implausible, concluding with Mitt Romney. Historically Southern Baptists have taught that the LDS Church is a cult, but with Romney, they were willing to basically scrub teaching to endorse Romney. So the Billy Graham Association pulled down their website during the 2012 campaign season, scrubbed all the anti-Mormon material off the website, and put it up again with an endorsement for Romney. And once you’ve done that, you’ve sort of just cut the nerve.”

With that nerve severed, Evangelical voters are free to gravitate to whichever candidate is providing the most cogent reflection of their anxieties, and Trump, with his vivid account of the fall of the white American middle class, appears to be that candidate. Evangelical leaders may balk at his boorish amorality, but others have gone along with the Trump momentum: Just this week, Jerry Falwell Jr., the son of famed televangelist Jerry Falwell, endorsed Trump for president. And if he hadn’t, Bean said, it wouldn’t really have mattered: “The base is driving this, they like Trump. Ever since the rise of Fox News, the right has their own way of communicating directly to Evangelical voters that doesn’t go through Christian organizations. ... And the Christian right leaders are suddenly watching, helpless. So they’re making the best of a bad situation, pretending they have control, but they don’t.”