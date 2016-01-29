Quincy Jones and Arthur Hiller, president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, hold a joint press conference on March 24, 1996 to address Jesse Jackson’s protest Mike Nelson / Getty

The presence of Quincy Jones and Whoopi Goldberg at that year’s ceremony gave people an easy way to argue that Hollywood didn’t have a race problem—and even if it did, this was the wrong time to speak out. Jones had asked Oprah Winfrey to greet celebrities on the red carpet, and she told reporters she was “furious” at Jackson, promising this would be “the most multi-ethnic Oscars show anybody’s ever seen.” Recounting the incident to Playboy a year later, Goldberg said she was ready to “rip [Jackson] a new behind.”

He basically put me and Quincy in the position of choosing to do this thing we wanted to do and felt was a very positive thing to do, or to stand up alongside him. He put us in the position of looking like we were kissing somebody’s ass.

For his part, Quincy Jones was careful to publicly emphasize that he agreed with Jackson’s cause, if not his target. The two spoke before the ceremony and Jackson agreed not to picket outside the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, where the ceremony was being held. Instead, Jackson asked church leaders to encourage their congregations to protest outside local affiliates of ABC, which would be airing the ceremony. “We are going to open up the consciousness of America,” Jackson announced, and he suggested Oscar attendees wear rainbow-colored ribbons as a statement of solidarity.

The morning after the Academy Awards, the protest was deemed a “non-event,” a “box-office flop,” and an “epic tactical goof.” Around 75 protesters had joined Jackson outside L.A.’s ABC affiliate, 300 gathered in Chicago, and a dozen people showed up in Washington. The only person at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion that night wearing a rainbow ribbon was Quincy Jones; none of the other black presenters, including Denzel Washington, Sidney Poitier, and Will Smith, had worn one. (“Hey, Jesse’s gonna have to give a brotha some warning next time he wants to throw a boycott. I had my tux ready,” Smith joked to a reporter the following year.)

Jackson’s protest was mocked on Saturday Night Live, and during the ceremony itself the cause was reduced to a punchline. “I just saw Ross Perot outside yelling and screaming,” Nathan Lane said onstage while presenting an award. “He wants to know why more nutty billionaires weren’t nominated.”

Jesse Jackson and members of the Rainbow Coalition protest at the ABC Television Center in Los Angeles during the 68th Annual Academy Awards. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

And then there was Whoopi Goldberg’s opening monologue, where she ripped into Jackson with a barely-veiled hostility:

Look, I want to say something to all the people who sent me ribbons to wear, you don’t ask a black woman to buy an expensive dress and cover it with ribbons. … Enough with the ribbons, done. Jesse Jackson asked me to wear a ribbon, I got it. I had something I wanted to say to Jesse right here, but he’s not watching so why bother?

A year later, the Los Angeles Times looked back at Jackson’s protest to see what progress had been made. Jackson, who had developed a reputation as the “Energizer bunny” of activism, had returned his focus to other issues, such as the 1996 presidential campaign. Minority activists within the industry were disappointed that further meetings hadn’t materialized. Despite the 1997 nominations of Cuba Gooding Jr. and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, the Los Angeles Times drew a depressing conclusion about the lack of diversity within the industry: “What a non-difference a little more than a year makes.”



After two decades, the story is much the same. The most recent study of the Academy’s membership found that 94 percent of voting members were white and only 2 percent were black. (Studio executives are 94 percent white.) Minorities continue to be disproportionately under-represented onscreen, behind the scenes, and in the director’s chair, and the only prominent African-American nominees at this year’s Academy Awards will be the Weeknd and his two collaborators, nominated for Best Song, from Fifty Shades of Grey.

But the swift response to #OscarsSoWhite by the Academy—which last week announced immediate reforms to its membership rules, pledging to remove voting rights from retired members while actively recruiting minority applicants—would have been unimaginable 20 years ago. Variety—the industry magazine that in 1996 confidently reassured readers that “Hollywood hires on merit” and “the Academy is hardly a bastion of racist sentiment”—published a cover story this week declaring “Shame On Us.” No one has suggested that the involvement in this year’s ceremony of a black host (Chris Rock) and a black producer (Reginald Hudlin) is an adequate rebuttal to charges of racism.

Some of this may be lip service, and no one should declare victory any time soon, but with social media, single activists like Jesse Jackson are no longer needed to swoop in to generate media coverage—a Twitter hashtag can generate the same momentum. The most important difference between the “Hollywood Blackout” of 1996 and today may be what happens next.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated that Steve McQueen won an Academy Award for Best Director in 2014. The Oscar that year went to Alfonso Cuaron.