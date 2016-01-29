According to the narrative of our age, suffering yields redemption. Picture the perfect college admissions essay. Not the one about winning a science fair, or voluntouring on a “gap yah.” It’s about an obstacle having been overcome: It needs to be a real obstacle and it needs to be properly overcome. There are two options post-obstacle: Collapse into a puddle of it’s-just-too-difficult (in which case you have the admissions committee’s sympathy), or succeed despite challenges. Not necessarily sustained, socioeconomic adversity—contrary to the fears of some well-off parents, elite colleges still wind up favoring the rich—but something. The word we’re looking for here is perspective.

When I think of the most difficult times in my own life, and the times when I’ve had some sort of revelation about justice or what really matters or something along those lines, I find… very little overlap. Real problems arise? I will be that much more attuned to first-world problems. The very moments when stocking up on nail polish shouldn’t seem like a priority are the ones when it absolutely does.

Which is, I think, why I so appreciated Nona Willis Aronowitz’s essay on splurging as a break from caring for her parent and her partner, both ill at the same time. She lists the items purchased during that period. A sampling:

Two pedicures, $30 each. Two massages, one barebones ($55), the other bougie ($115). Three pairs of nice $25 underwear, mostly for no reason but also because I have zero time to do laundry. Three blowouts, ranging from $45 to $60, one of which was irrationally booked during a torrential rainstorm.

I’m not usually one to go in for the whole confessional-essay-as-brave framework, especially given the screwed-up dynamics of that industry. But this one was. It’s not really done to talk about these sorts of responses to adversity. Personal writing is, of course, performative, and not a glimpse into anyone’s psyche. But at its best, it gets at the inexplicable in human behavior. Unlike fictional characters, however, personal essayists—who are, like everyone, real people with reputations to uphold—will generally try to explain. Aronowitz, then, offers an analysis of why a time like that led to actions like those: