For non-fans, the answer is obvious: Football is indeed trivial, and a cultural scourge of the nation. For fans, it’s a bit more complicated. “Just a game” is an analgesic we swallow to ease the pain of losing, but doing so perpetuates the notion that football truly is trivial—and once you accept that argument, it’s hard not to feel like a complete idiot for caring about it so much.

I’m not so far gone that I think what happens on the field is anywhere near as important as the countless crises of life and death that happen every day. And I would never compare my passion for my favorite teams to the far more profound feelings I have for my family and close friends. But it’s hard for me to see why we belittle the intense emotional experiences we have as fans, when in other contexts we regard these same emotions—unwavering loyalty, unbridled enthusiasm—as among the most important and profound aspects of being human.

Is telling a despondent football fan that “it’s just a game” really so different from saying “it’s just art” to someone weeping over a great novel or in awe before a magnificent painting? Is it really so different than saying “it’s just a relationship” to someone at the tail end of a difficult break up? Maybe. Or maybe football is not just a game. Maybe a fan’s bond with a team, however one-directional, is deeply rooted in the psyche and should be respected and valued in the same way we respect and value other powerful emotional bonds. Maybe there is no such thing as “just” in matters of the heart.

The evidence for the power of the bond between fan and football team can be found not only in millions of living rooms across the country on Sundays but also in scientific literature, which reveals that serious fans experience hormonal surges as they watch games. The intensity of the bond, according to one theory, can be traced back to a primitive time when being a fan meant rooting for the warriors who were fighting for the survival of your small tribe. That sounds plausible enough. But for the fan, the origins of the emotions are beside the point. What matters is the feeling; the feeling of being intensely alive in a way that few other experiences in modern life can offer; the feeling of sitting on your couch and watching the game as though your own fate were tied to the outcome of every play.

It’s not that these feelings, in and of themselves, are a justification for the sport. My passion for football makes me no less worried about the dangers it poses to the players, or, for that matter, the dangers some of the players pose to their wives and girlfriends. Nor do I deny that many fans, like the ones who attack the fans of opposing teams or riot after a loss, take things way too far. “It’s just a game” is regularly trotted out as a rejoinder to such extreme fans, but it doesn’t make the phrase any truer. It is possible to get carried away even if football is much more than a game. If anything, out-of-control fans are one more reminder that, whatever is taking place in our brains when we root for our teams, it’s real and powerful and can’t be squelched by a hackneyed phrase.