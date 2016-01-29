De Blasio’s plan for public housing, termed NextGen NYCHA, uses land that the city already owns, leasing it for new development. De Blasio’s administration promises that it will be, for the most part, deemed “affordable.” (According to the De Blasio administration, “affordable” units will be available to New Yorkers with around 60 percent of the area median income, which translates to $46,000. The average income of a NYCHA family is about $25,000.) The money raised actually won’t go very far

in improving conditions at public housing sites, but the project will help create 10,000 new affordable units—a boon in New York City’s pitched battle against a housing market that’s reshaping the social fabric of the city.

So, if the leasing of public land to private development won’t really put a dent in NYCHA’s debt, what benefit will the plan really have for residents of public housing? Advocates believe the plan will help open up the areas around public housing to other city-dwellers and desegregate portions of neighborhoods previously only occupied by low-income residents. Public housing remains at the center of some of New York City’s up-and-coming neighborhoods, having retained a low-income population despite the market. Which means you have gigantic luxury condo developments popping up literally across the street from deteriorating buildings that house thousands of low-income people.

For many low-income residents, having been shut out of the mortgage marketplace by federally-supported discrimination—also known as redlining—public housing is the only way they could live near the city center. As such, it became a refuge for low-income minorities in American cities, even as landlords destroyed the existing affordable housing stock in an attempt to move in more affluent tenants.

The de Blasio plan essentially codifies the practice of having wealthier people living next door to housing projects, a practice that hasn’t yet produced the kind of civic harmony that proponents of this one-sided desegregation would like to believe will occur. For example, since Columbia University began an aggressive campaign to upscale large parts of West Harlem, the NYPD has responded by cracking down on public housing residents, issuing mass arrests as part of an anti-gang initiative. Instead of creating a more beneficial atmosphere for all, these housing efforts have only resulted in more policing of low-income people. That’s a trade that many in public housing wouldn’t want to make, and it’s why so many are skeptical of the mayor’s plan.

Across the country right now, mayors are looking at the housing crunch and wondering what, exactly, they can do. The best solution de Blasio—a progressive who has long been committed to the need for affordable housing—could come up with will take away even more resources from public housing residents, even as it promises that a more fluid and income-diversified neighborhood will help low-income residents in the long run. “You can’t get something for nothing,” he said, emphasizing that state and federal funds are scarce and unlikely to increase soon. “I think the honest answer is, no, I don’t know of a lot of ways to make money that we haven’t found.” From his comments, it sounds like de Blasio knows this isn’t a very good answer.