“Are the American people fit to govern themselves, to rule themselves, to control themselves? I believe they are. My opponents do not.”

With those words, he set the tone and the text of his campaign. He called his speech “The Right of the People to Rule.” Though he had the capacity to bring an audience to its feet and to stir passions in ways that some of his friends found frightening, he delivered most of the speech in careful, almost scholarly tones. Nevertheless, the crowd cheered and applauded, punctuating his arguments, as he read the speech, throwing each page of his typewritten text to the floor as he completed it.

With his clipped enunciation of each point, he made the case for direct presidential primaries:

“I believe the majority of the plain people of the United States will, day in and day out, make fewer mistakes in governing themselves than any smaller class or body of men, no matter what their training, will make in trying to govern them. I believe, again, that the American people are, as a whole, capable of self-control and of learning by their mistakes. Our opponents pay lip-loyalty to this doctrine; but they show their real beliefs by the way in which they champion every device to make the nominal rule of the people a sham.”

He attacked Taft’s use of patronage and the power of incumbency and political bosses to control the delegate selection process.

“It is a small minority that is to-day using our convention system to defeat the will of a majority of the people in the choice of delegates to the Chicago Convention.”

He presented his argument for the cause of social justice:

“We are today suffering from the tyranny of minorities. It is a small minority that is grabbing our coal-deposits, our water-powers, and our harbor fronts. A small minority is battening on the sale of adulterated food and drugs. It is a small minority that stands behind the present law of master and servant, the sweat-shops, and the whole calendar of social and industrial injustice.”

As he neared the end of his address, TR started to pace back and forth on the platform, turning up the pitch and the passion as he explained his reasons for running, his deep- seated belief that he and he alone could save the nation from radicalism on either end of the political spectrum, from the “unreasonable conservatism” championed by those who supported Taft, if not by Taft himself; and perhaps even more dangerous, from the “unreasonable radicalism” of La Follette.

“I am not leading this fight as a matter of aesthetic pleasure,” he explained. “I am leading because somebody must lead, or else the fight would not be made at all. I prefer to work with moderate, rational conservatives, provided only that they do in good faith strive forward toward the light. But when they halt and turn their backs to the light, and sit with the scorners on the seats of reaction, then I must part company with them. We the people cannot turn back. Our aim must be steady, wise progress.

“It would be well if our people would study the history of a sister republic. All the woes of France for a century and a quarter have been due to the folly of her people in splitting into the two camps of unreasonable conservatism and unreasonable radicalism. . . . With convulsion and oscillation from one extreme to another, with alternations of violent radicalism and violent Bourbonism, the French people went through misery toward a shattered goal. May we profit by the experiences of our brother republicans across the water, and go forward steadily, avoiding all the wild extremes. May our ultra-conservatives remember that the rule of the Bourbons brought on the Revolution, and may our would-be revolutionaries remember that no Bourbon was ever such a dangerous enemy of the people and of freedom as the professed friend of both, Robespierre. There is no danger of a revolution in this country; but there is grave discontent and unrest, and in order to remove them there is need of all the wisdom and probity and deep-seated faith in and purpose to uplift humanity we have at our command.”

His final words brought the reformers in the galleries to their feet.

“Friends,” he concluded, “Our tasks as Americans is to strive for social and industrial justice, achieved through the genuine rule of the people. . . . In order to succeed we need leaders of inspired idealism, leaders to whom are granted great visions, who dream greatly and strive to make their dreams come true; who can kindle the people with the fire from their own burning souls. The leader for the time being, whoever he may be, is but an instrument, to be used until broken and then to be cast aside; and if he is worth his salt he will care no more when he is broken than a soldier cares when he is sent where his life is forfeit in order that the victory may be won. In the long fight for righteousness the watchword for all of us is spend and be spent. It is of little matter whether any one man fails or succeeds; but the cause shall not fail, for it is the cause of mankind.”

The audience erupted with applause.

Excerpted from Let the People Rule: Theodore Roosevelt and the Birth of the Presidential Primary by Geoffrey Cowan. Copyright © 2016 by Geoffrey Cowan. With permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.