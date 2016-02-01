The closest thing we have to protagonists on this show are beleaguered prosecutors Marcia Clark (Sarah Paulson) and Christopher Darden (Sterling K. Brown), but their dialogue rarely has a chance to rise above the expository. In the moments when the show remembers Nicole, it is usually because of Marcia Clark, but to Marcia, too, she can only ever be an idea. “The system failed her,” Marcia says in the first episode. A few moments later, having paid our respects, we are plunged back into the soapy action we came for.

Robert Kardashian (David Schwimmer) stands out as one of the few characters in the story who doesn’t seem bent on profiting from the scandal in some way, and Schwimmer is quietly effective as a man whose life becomes a purgatory not so much because he truly believes in his friend’s innocence, but because he is forcing himself to believe in it. The show, of course, will not waste an opportunity to remind us exactly who Robert Kardashian’s children are, or to remind us of all the cultural freight that name has taken on in the last twenty years. The assumption, maybe, is that this connection will help younger viewers understand the show’s relevance. The comparison falls apart, however, for anyone who recognizes what a difference two decades make. The characters in The People v. O.J. Simpson are like figures in a Greek tragedy, cluelessly buffeted about by the fickle gods of tabloid headlines and primetime news. The next generation of Kardashians, on the other hand, set themselves apart not because they are beautiful or talented but because they know, perhaps better than anyone, how to control the way the public sees them. Seeing Kim Kardashian dart across the frame is like watching Mozart study a composition by Salieri. What the show doesn’t let us see is the first stages of this virtuosity.

Nothing about The People v. O.J. Simpson belongs to the past, but by making the story viewer-friendly, its creators lose the chance to show us what we can learn from it.

1994 had its own stable of media darlings, and in The People v. O.J. Simpson, just as in real life, Johnnie Cochran steals the show. In Courtney B. Vance’s portrayal, we can see a legal strategist who is somehow both velvety and sincere. “Sometimes money is the only way to get justice,” he says in the first episode, in yet another impossibly heavy-handed summary. But Vance’s performance says more than the writers can. From the first scene, he depicts Johnnie Cochran as a man whose sophistry issues from a sincere desire for change, and who sees, in O.J. Simpson’s trial, an opportunity to bring to light the racial injustices that plague not just Los Angeles, but America.

In this respect, the mini-series is not a historical drama, but a contemporary story. The series opens with footage of the L.A. riots, situating the viewer in a world still reeling from the explosive outrage that can emerge when a black citizen is abused by the police, and the courts respond by making excuses and protecting their own. Of course, this is still the world we live in.

Nothing about The People v. O.J. Simpson belongs to the past, but by making the story as viewer-friendly as it seemed 20 years ago—full of stock characters and catchphrases, entertaining everyone and implicating no one—its creators lose the chance to show us what we can learn from it. This is a story that could tell us how a trial can come to be about everything but the facts at hand, and how the struggle for the soul of a city can be at cross purposes with the fight to convict a murderer. It is a story that could tell us, on a smaller scale, why O.J. Simpson was the way he was, and what happens when a young man is venerated for his strength and power, and never has to learn how to do anything else. It is a story that could, at the very least, let the viewer witness not just the aftermath of a horrific murder, but the life that it cut short.

The People v. O.J. Simpson provides none of these things. Instead, it supplies us with the pleasure of taking the ride a second time. Twenty years ago, we were on the outside looking in. Today, we still are. Why would we want to be anywhere else? If we went any deeper, it would stop being fun.