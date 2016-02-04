Indeed indeed, I cannot tell, / Though I ponder on it well, / Which were easier to state, / All my love or all my hate. —Henry David Thoreau

Thoreau, it seems, never met Ted Cruz, a man so blissfully easy to hate that loathing for him has become a form of political poetry: “wacko-bird,” “abrasive,” “arrogant,” and “creepy” are some of the kindest adjectives that have been thrown his way. Cruz has alienated about everyone he’s ever encountered in life: high school and college classmates, bosses, law professors, Supreme Court clerks, and especially his Republican colleagues in the Senate. Some detest Cruz the politician because of his grandstanding, but most dislike Cruz the person. In that respect, he’s really not your average politician—after all, most people hate politicians. But everyone hates Ted Cruz. 

Stop, you're wrong, you're crazy.
John McCainSenator (R-AZ)
Ted's style was sneering, smirking, condescending, jabbing his finger in your face—a naked desire to humiliate an opponent. No kindness, no empathy, no attempt to reach common ground.
Geoffery CohenPrinceton classmate
If I went in to buy a car & Ted Cruz was the salesman, I'd travel five towns over to buy that car from someone else
Andy RichterActor, Comedian
What Senator Cruz said tonight in the debate is categorically false. CNN never corrected its reporting because CNN never had anything to correct. The Cruz campaign's actions the night of the Iowa caucuses had nothing to do with CNN's reporting. The fact that Senator Cruz continues to knowingly mislead the voters about this is astonishing.
CNN
And for him to somehow be implying that certain values are more appropriate, more American, depending upon what region of the country you’re from, is to me just asinine.
Chris ChristieGovernor of New Jersey, Republican candidate
At the end of the day, university politics is a popularity contest, and I don’t think he really understood that. Aside from his obsessive desire to be student body president, you would not have had him pegged for a career in politics.
David MountainPrinceton classmate
Ted Cruz is frightening.
Mia FarrowActress
I was stunned that he would be the one that ended up [running for] president out of our class because he’s about as telegenic as an undertaker.
AnonymousPrinceton classmate
