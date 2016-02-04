I had in fact been reading the new Tenth Anniversary Edition of that celebrated polemic The Feminine Mystique, whose original version sold 57,000 hardcover and 1,700,000 paperback copies, gave Betty Friedan’s name the status of a surefire household word, and, more than any of the torrent of feminist documents that followed, set the women’s movement in motion. The new edition has an introduction and an epilogue drawn from the piece Friedan did a year ago for The New York Times Magazine, in which she assessed the movement’s effect on womankind in general and her own life in particular. The Times called her article “Up From The Kitchen Floor.”

Men are not the enemy; they’re fellow victims.

8B could not have known it, and probably wouldn’t have wanted to, but his attitude illustrated one of Friedan’s most recurrent points. Men, she keeps saying in her book and wherever else she crusades to “lead other women out of the wilderness,” are not the enemy; they’re fellow victims. They are as much entrapped by false notions of what’s manly as women are by the compulsion to be, as the song has it, as soft and as sweet as a nursery.

In her hair Friedan wore not a gardenia but a smart ecumenical headband the day she went to the Vatican to trade medallions with, and try to raise the consciousness of, the Pope himself. That encounter, alas, happened too late for her epilogue, in which she explains why she’s been too busy to write a sequel to The Feminine Mystique. It’s quite some decade she’s had for herself, since her first diagnosis of “the problem that has no name”—the epidemic discontent of middle-class American women whom she found, by the droves, “in the state of sexual larvae [prevented] from achieving the maturity of which they are capable.”

She has picketed the White House, been subpoenaed, helped to “liberate” the Oak Room of the Plaza Hotel for women at lunchtime, talked herself hoarse from 1000 lecterns and before innumerable television cameras, and overcome her fear of flying. Not all her adventures have been upbeat. “A lot of people treated me like a leper,” Friedan said when she came back from the 25th reunion of her high school class in Peoria, Illinois. “The other guy in my class who’d made good, a state senator, refused to be photographed with me. All of a sudden it wasn’t convenient for my kids’ cousins to play with them, either.”

What had she written that so threatened Peoria? That sex and motherhood and domesticity were nice, but not everything; that shopping for things was no fit raison d’etre for a grown-up intelligent woman; that it was nasty for an industry to scheme to give future customers “positive fur experiences”; that Sigmund Freud’s equation of anatomy with destiny had been taken too seriously; that Margaret Mead was a hypocrite to preach a subservience to men she never practiced herself. Most of all, Friedan declared, women urgently needed not merely to be educated, but to make lifelong use of what they had learned.