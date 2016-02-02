Iowa could have been the place where the future of the Democratic presidential race was decided. If Hillary Clinton had won a decisive victory in Monday’s caucuses, she would have relegated rival Bernie Sanders to being an also-ran, a symbolic candidate who excited voters but couldn’t seize control of the party. Conversely, if Sanders had won, he would have given a bolt of energy to his insurgent campaign and had a chance to win over constituencies that still doubt him, especially non-white voters in key primary states like South Carolina.

But the actual outcome was unsatisfying to both sides: The vote was split almost down the middle, with only a fractional difference between the two candidates. The only thing that was settled Monday night was the fate of Martin O’Malley, who is now dropping out. Yet if the night was muddy and unclear in terms of its electoral meaning, it did show the ideological direction of the party in very forthright terms: Sanders is winning the battle of ideas and tugging Clinton to the left.

How do the two candidates respond to a caucus night that left everything profoundly uncertain? Both Clinton and Sanders tried to claim a moral victory and establish themselves as the leaders of the party. In her speech, Clinton pointedly did not claim victory, but offered a “sigh of relief.” She also pointedly described herself as “a progressive” and welcomed future debate with Sanders on the issues.

“It is rare that we have the opportunity we do now to have a real contest of ideas,” Clinton said. “To really think hard about what the Democratic Party stands for and what we want the future to look like.” The thrust of her speech was to reassure wavering and possibly Sanders-leaning Democrats that she shared their “progressive” vision and was the most effective advocate for it.