thrilled to the idea of himself as one of an elite corps of technocrats who saw so deeply into the machinery of history that they would be able to re-engineer the world with the right tightening of the screws here, the right heightening of the contradictions there.

Reagan, in Oppenheimer’s view, was anything but a thoughtless puppet being manipulated by sinister and powerful corporate leaders; he was a conscientious union leader and patriot who, for all his cooperation with zealous anti-communist witch hunters, increasingly could not abide the duplicity and hypocrisy of the Hollywood left. Podhoretz does not ask for and, hence, receives very little sympathy from most contemporary writers, but even in the case of this pompous and unpleasant man, Oppenheimer bends over backwards to be fair. (Allen Ginsberg nonetheless had it right: “The trouble is that Podhoretz has a great ridiculous fat-bellied mind which he pats too often.”) Oppenheimer’s refusal to judge these men harshly demonstrates considerable courage of his own; something of a consensus has formed about these men, with frequent allegations of coat-turning and opportunism, and the time is right to take them more seriously.

Whittaker Chambers, March 1949. AP Photos / Parker Hubbard

For all that, however, Oppenheimer takes them more seriously than, in the final analysis, they deserve. Conversion, especially public conversion, is, by its very nature, a highly narcissistic enterprise. Converts tend to think that the dangers that are clear to them now must have been clear to everyone else. Disagreement to them is always betrayal, not only to their ideas but to their very being. They choose their country, and not some foreign or evil one, primarily because of their discovery that their country has been good to them. In their leftist days, they submerged their personal needs for the sake of the cause; now, their needs and their cause are one and the same. They always find allies in their new guise, but their allies are always remarkably like them.

Putting themselves at the center of everything, the chutzpah displayed by all these writers is truly remarkable. James Burnham was never quite sure whether he or Trotsky would turn out to be the more important historical figure. The greater the weaknesses he found in his Soviet comrade, the more he became convinced that his own analysis of the world situation was the correct one. It was surely because his eye never quite left the prize that Reagan’s cooperation with the FBI was hardly a minor crack in an otherwise straightforward move to the right but a clever tactic to help achieve the California governorship—and, after that, who knew? Only through his powerful ego could Podhoretz conclude that his fight with his former friends was actually the story of America against its enemies writ large. Hitchens soured so completely on Bill Clinton because he surely saw something of himself in The Man From Hope; lacking the latter’s political skills, he aspired to at least be the president of American letters. All these men thought big. And their thoughts never strayed far from home.

Oppenheimer’s book contains an introduction of ten pages and a conclusion of three. I can understand why he chose not to offer any extended analysis of the stories he tells: not for him the narcissism so clearly on display in his subjects. Yet I found myself frustrated by the questions Oppenheimer does not ask: If these men were so wrong in their youth, wouldn’t they be likely to repeat the same mistake on the other side of their rivers Jordan? Can we fully trust writers who appear so sure of themselves, in either of the guises they take? Do all these men need a strong state with which to identify, whether the Soviet Union, the United States, or Israel, and, if so, why? Did they ever have doubts about their doubts? What, finally, makes them so damn certain?

Questions such as these run against Oppenheimer’s conviction that each of the characters he discusses was a genuine human being facing substantial human dilemmas. The whole reason to retell the stories of their lives, he concludes, is “because there’s a depth of humanity that can be achieved, by any of us, only when we reckon bravely with what’s in conflict within us, rather than run away from it or deny its existence.” This is empathic, even honorable, yet the story of these men is that they did run away, if only to the other side, and in that sense not very far. They may have addressed the political conflicts within themselves but not the psychological ones. “To turn against one’s former side is to take an enormous psychological gamble,” Oppenheimer writes. No, I want to tell him. These men undertook personal gambles, but not changes of personality or even perspective.

A tale of brave, lonely men facing a hostile world is the message Oppenheimer wishes to leave with his readers. This simply does not ring true, since none of these men made the turn by themselves. Chambers had significant company among those whose God had failed. The upper-class scion Burnham, as Oppenheimer acknowledges, had during his early, leftist period “a life outside the movement, a marriage that wasn’t premised on it, a network of friends whose pleasure in his company had nothing to do with his fidelity to revolutionary praxis, and a steady job that would grow only more secure if he chose to distance himself from radical politics.” Horowitz was hardly alone: In fact, he was accompanied at every stage of his journey by his doppelgänger, the writer Peter Collier. (Even when Horowitz went out and bought a sports car, he discovered that Collier had just done the same thing.) Podhoretz moved right, along with an entire movement called neoconservatism. Hitchens lost friends on the left, such as the by-now ubiquitous Sidney Blumenthal, but others, such as Martin Amis, Salman Rushdie, James Fenton, Andrew Sullivan, and Ian McEwan, stood by him and attended his memorial service. “A Man Alone,” Oppenheimer calls his chapter on Hitchens. He wasn’t.

In spite of these criticisms, Exit Right grabbed me as few books have done in recent years. This is political history at a very high level, especially when American politics seems to reach new lows every day. What a pleasure it is to be reminded that ideas do matter, and that those who devote their lives to them are doing something worthwhile.