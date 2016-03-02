Even overlooking the shortcomings of the source material, it’s not immediately obvious why the Little House books should have been so wildly successful. While full of adventure, they present fairly simple portraits of human character—Pa is full of heart, Ma of patience, Mary is incessantly good, only Laura struggles with how to be in the world of people—and the books often eschew interior development for simple descriptive action. Set against the wide-eyed, earnest, mischievous, and fictional persona presented in the Little House novels—the Laura that appears in Pioneer Girl is savvy; a child voiced by a woman who has been made aware of adult concerns. Much was lost in the process of abridging to protect younger readers from the harsher reality of Wilder’s lived experience. (In an anecdote left out of the Little House books, a preteen Laura, hired as an overnight nursemaid, awakens to find a whiskey-drunk man looming over her bed, unsuccessfully ordering her to “lie down and be still!”) But there is a great deal missing from here, too, and Pioneer Girl is in many ways more simplistic—its shambling story vastly less troubled by narrative detail and descriptive scene-setting, its writing clearly that of an amateur.

This new collection of Wilder’s letters initially does little to fill in the missing facets of her personality. In early exchanges between the 1890s and 1920, there are simple greetings, letters as short as telegrams, even a few receipts. Often, Anderson’s prefatory material is more illuminating and interesting, and also lengthier, than the letter it introduces. But as the years go by, a few episodes round out some edges. When Wilder travels, her letters reveal a woman enamored with landscape and the essence of the West, hinting at her future career. “The foundation color of the buildings is soft gray,” she wrote to Almanzo from San Francisco in 1915, “and as it rises it is changed to the soft yellows picked out in places by blue and red and green and the eye is carried up and up by the architecture, spires and things, to the beautiful blue sky above.” Later in life, as the Little House series grew in popularity, her letters are devoted to readers—children, parents, schoolteachers, librarians, even a congressman—who flood Wilder with fan mail. The Laura in this period is given to mildly political disquisitions on how things used to be. “The children today have so much that they have lost the power to truly enjoy anything,” Wilder wrote from her ten-room house in 1944. “They are poor little rich children.”

In these correspondences, Wilder dug into the narrative she’d absorbed of her family’s success through determination and entrepreneurial drive. As she repeatedly answered the same questions about the fates of her characters, frequently referring to herself as “Laura,” she consistently upheld her books’ fictions as “truth.” In 1943 she assured a fan that the stories were “literally true, names, dates, places, every anecdote and much of the conversation are historically and accurately true,” but we know this to be false. In letters to Rose from early 1938, as the mother-daughter team conferred about the editing of By the Shores of Silver Lake and the preparation of its sequel, The Long Winter, Wilder discusses the fabrication of the novels’ recurring neighbor character, Mr. Edwards, and explains the creation of her nemesis Nellie Oleson as a composite, modeled after a few different girls from her childhood. But to fans she maintained the fiction: “I heard some years later that she married and went with her husband to Washington state,” Wilder wrote about “Nellie” to a fan in 1943. “There the husband was arrested and sent to the penitentiary for embezzlement, and … Nellie died a few years later.”

Wilder also routinely offered proclamations about the hardships of her upbringing that contrasted with what she saw as the coddling of contemporary youth, writing disparagingly in many of her letters of the “New Dealers” and their dilution of pioneer-hard values. These opinions were often at odds with the role of government in her family’s life: Wilder was secretary-treasurer of the Mansfield Farm Loan association, which made federal loans more accessible for rural farmers, and her father served the nascent prairie authority in various capacities, including as constable and a justice of the peace for De Smet in the 1880s. Wilder papered over these nuances—some of which, such as the federal aid her father requested in the wake of a grasshopper plague, Smith Hill suggests she may not even have been aware of—and continued to insist on the truth of the way of life she was raised in. Perhaps this is just the gentlest of the ravages of age. (Rose, for her part, became a writer of libertarian-edged books and anti-government tracts, which she penned from a late-in-life Connecticut hermitage.) Delivering bittersweet pronouncements about American life as it had been and no longer was, Wilder recognized that the world was passing her by. “I love to go for a drive as well as I ever did,” she wrote to Ursula Nordstrom, her editor, in 1943, but clarified: “We don’t drive horses now. We drive a Chrysler.”

Wilder was disillusioned by a country that no longer seemed to value the achievements of her generation.

If Wilder was nostalgic for her past, so was the rest of the country. Narratives of self-sufficiency may have been especially appealing to 1930s readers facing a shattered economy, and editors were hungry for stories of the pioneers. After Rose pitched Pioneer Girl, an editor at the Saturday Evening Post beseeched her for other first-person accounts of life in the West to “remind people of ... that spirit.” For the children of this era, perhaps it was comforting to delve into a narrative in which one man, Pa, always knew what to do, and a relative assurance of health, prosperity, and happiness came from merely following the rules he and, to a much-diminished degree, Ma dictated. It was a simple world, a clean slate, a set of forces to be conquered and husbanded.

Whatever the cause, toward the end of Wilder’s life, her correspondences began to hint at the unusual hold her books possessed over young readers. Wilder began receiving piles of letters from schoolchildren—which she answered assiduously, because, she wrote, “I cannot bear to disappoint children.” But as old age crept in, Wilder’s energy, even for young fans, began to fade. Almanzo, ten years her senior, died in 1949 at the age of 92, and only as a widow does Wilder display a truly divergent persona in Selected Letters. “It is very lonely without my husband,” she wrote to a friend from South Dakota, then, “I am very lonely,” and “It is so lonely without Mr. Wilder that at times I can hardly bear it.” Apart from the occasional response to a fan, the once resilient pioneer girl now seemed, more or less, to be waiting to die.

Wilder had begun her novels shortly after her older sister Mary died—her last real connection to those early cabin-bound years—amid economic chaos that threatened to return the country to more primitive times. Initially, she began writing the Little House novels to record a way of life she feared would be lost after her death, a life marked by facing seemingly insurmountable hardships in which the actions of individuals effect the transition to adulthood and the attainment of national prosperity. But she was gradually disillusioned by a country that no longer seemed to value the achievements of her generation in settling and physically building the expanse of the nation.

Perhaps most alluring about Wilder’s novels is that they provide what amounts to a blueprint for attaining the life they describe. The Little House books, particularly the two bearing that title, read as almost biblically detailed how-to guides for creating a prairie fortress against the forces of the world, whether natural, native, or governmental. Among the tasks outlined are point-by-point instructions on smoking meat, churning butter, fashioning bullets, making cheese, preparing a snow-water bath in a cabin in winter, harvesting maple syrup, weaving a straw hat, operating a wheat-thresher, fording a river, washing laundry, constructing a fireplace, digging a well, making a rocking chair, and building a log cabin.

The time of the pioneers is gone, as is Wilder, who died in 1957 at the age of 90. But in her novels—for all the readers who encounter them—she wanted her world to live on. And perhaps that is where the “real” Laura lies, not in the effusion of words by and about her, but in the actions they describe. Neither Wilder’s memoir nor her letters offer up the woman behind them. Instead, she left in her fictions a framework—one made of logs, nails, and the ingenuity for putting them together—for understanding who she was, a pragmatist’s portrait that has become both ephemeral and timeless. As Little House in the Big Woods ends, with the fictional Laura “snug and cozy” in her family’s Wisconsin cabin, the young narrator offers a koan that sums up her creator’s worldview. “This is now,” she thinks. “Now is now. It can never be a long time ago.”