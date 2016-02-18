With the help of that machine and quite a few database tricks to massage and extract the data, I got 25 days down to one, with searchable titles, descriptions, and reviews. Seven days of programming and one day of absorption to beat one day of programming and 25 days of absorption: a pretty familiar set of trade-offs. You’re always trying to balance your time against the computer’s, but there’s also the challenge of the thing. I probably should have just let it run for four weeks.

So now I have it. I have my very own local, diminished Amazon. Now what do I do? Do I set up shop? Not really; I can’t just reproduce their pages and reviews. Whenever I find myself in an unfamiliar database I search for the same damn things. Hitler always comes to mind, because Hitler shows up everywhere. What, I wondered, was the most expensive Hitler book I could find? Speeches and Proclamations 1932-1945, in translation, four volumes, $721.05. For the strapped, though, Mein Kampf is only 99 cents on Kindle. What about Roosevelt? $140.36, for a book called Allies at War. The Eleanor Roosevelt Encyclopedia runs $95.07.

Reviews are associated with a total number of votes, and this quickly reveals that the very topmost, thumbs-upped reviews are the joke ones, and the mean ones; for the Hutzler 571 Banana Slicer, “No more winning for you, Mr. Banana!” (52,861 votes); for the BIC Cristal for Her Ball Pen, a review of “Finally!” with 38,604 votes; for the Fifty Shades of Grey audiobook, “Did a teenager write this?” And of course there’s much fun to be had from a five-pound bag of Haribo Gummi Bears, which if eaten in quantity are a laxative, or the Playmobil Security Check Point playset. Books feature very little in the “most reviewed.” But then again few books are as hilarious as the idea of Gummi Bears causing terrible diarrhea, or as likely to inspire passion as a Kindle Fire HD 7”.

Looking at the book rankings by popularity reveals very few secrets. The Alchemist: Doing fine. Heaven Is for Real is up there, even though heaven is possibly not for real. We like books for children; we like dying teens; we like dragons; we like sex and murder. In other categories—pet supplies, for example—it’s kitty litter that’s number one. Presumably 2015 was similar.

It gets a stranger at the bottom. You can sort in reverse order. This is a computer. At the very end of the long tail you find the typical basement bin: How to Stay Sane in a Crazy World down at 15 million; or Creative Screwing, which is self-published and costs more than $700, and thus is also down around 15 million. You can see all the basic forces at work: At the top of the list there’s marketing, popularity, and relatively little regard for the literary; many of these books are garbage, and their popularity is immune to reviews. You have to go down the list to find the world of “quality.” Different ecosystems thrive in there, in among the rankings: the world of the careful sentences; the world of the graphic novels. To Amazon, though, or rather to its computers, it’s all one thing. If you’re a programmer, the difference between a can of oil and a book is fairly minimal. Each one is worthy of review, each one can be assigned a ranking. If you make more profit on the can of oil, you should focus your efforts there. Also, there may be two million books out of those nine million quality items, although no one knows the exact number. The real business is in the digital downloads, of course. Those are the best: Immediate gratification. No warehouses. The labor is purely the author’s, as is the marketing and promotion. Margins approaching infinity.