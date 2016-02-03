If elected, Fetterman says he would use the Senate as a bully pulpit, much the way Sanders and Warren amplify their issues. He wants to draw attention to the inequality of geography, how “the zip code you’re born into has an overwhelming effect on how your life turns out.” He gets emotional talking about opportunity for all, from immigrants seeking a better life (his Brazilian wife is undocumented) to unemployed factory workers looking for a chance. “At meet-and-greets, I say, who here is successfully living on nine bucks an hour? Nobody raises their hand. So why do we pretend that it’s possible?”

While Fetterman has been preaching this gospel for years, Sanders’s platform gives it high-profile validation. Fetterman says he endorsed Sanders for president because he represents “the best of where the Democratic Party is and what we should aspire to,” despite being an independent. Fetterman recoils from candidates who run away from the party’s principles. “If you’re going to go down, go down with your boots on,” he says. “Let’s get out there and move the needle instead of letting the needle move us.”

“I refer to myself as an accidental politician,” says Lucy Flores, a candidate for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, currently held by Republican Cresent Hardy. Flores’s mother left when she was nine. Two brothers were murdered in gang-related violence. She went into juvenile parole at 15 and dropped out of high school. If it weren’t for a parole officer who made her believe in herself, Flores believes she would have continued down that misbegotten path. Instead, she graduated from law school and joined the state legislature in her twenties.

“I feel like I was given a second opportunity,” Flores says, “and I want to ensure that everyone’s outcome is not dependent on luck.” Flores sees this same commitment in Sanders; it led her to endorse him by telling an unusually personal story on Facebook about an impoverished boy she met in South Central Los Angeles. “I knew the odds were against him, just like they were against me,” she wrote. “And I knew I was powerless to do anything about it. Until I realized that I wasn’t.”

Flores wants to express her—and Sanders’s—vision of the future through something more visceral than a policy document. She believes voters respond to a defiant stand on principle for a bold agenda. “How many times was I told that I couldn’t make it?” Flores says. “I say look what I was able to overcome, let’s have the courage to move forward with a bold platform.”

Her main issues align with Sanders’s—a higher minimum wage and access to education, in particular debt-free college. “How is it that you can break a cycle of poverty to end up in a cycle of debt?” she says. Like Sanders, she sees these as winning issues, citing ballot victories on the minimum wage and marijuana legalization in red states during a midterm dominated by Republicans in 2014. To those who say big ideas have no chance in Congress, Flores counters that small ideas don’t, either. “The GOP has voted 60 or 70 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act,” she says. “I can’t see Republicans working with Secretary Clinton on some small improvement when they did the opposite with President Obama. We should be trying to move forward a progressive agenda. There is nothing to lose.”

Flores’s theory of change, much like Teachout’s and Fetterman’s, is to energize the public through ideas that display stark differences and inspire progressive voters to turn out in midterms instead of staying away. In 2014, she says, “Democrats across the country wouldn’t even admit to voting for Obama.” Reverse that, offer a choice, take gains where you can get them even in the polarized environment, and you can propel change, Flores says. “We have to leverage the belief of people that government can work for them.”

There are more Sanders Democrats running this year, like Tim Canova, the Federal Reserve expert challenging DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz in a House primary in Florida. Victory is not assured for any of them. But their perspective is starting to win inside the party. It’s focused on taking pride in bold ideas, and on a hard-nosed belief in doing the difficult work of building coalitions to advance them. The legacy of the Sanders moment, no matter the fate of his presidential campaign, will be captured in the fortunes of those who carry it forward at all levels of government.

“In New York, we built the Erie Canal,” Zephyr Teachout says. “People have a sense of possibility. For a while that was shut down, and now it’s open again.”