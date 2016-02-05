THIS WEEK’S ADS:

With new TV ads flooding the airwaves in the final days before the New Hampshire primary, we analyzed the ten most notable spots from this week and listed the rest below. You can see every presidential spot that’s aired this campaign cycle at the New Republic’s 2016 Campaign Ad Archive.

Chris Christie: “Banker”

Type: Attack



Who Paid for It? America Leads, the super PAC backing Chris Christie

Reach: Aired in New Hampshire

Impact: By yoking John Kasich to Wall Street interests, America Leads is trying to poke holes in the Ohio governor’s image as a Washington outsider who created thousands of jobs. The spot is standard attack-ad fare, but the information about Kasich working for Lehman Brothers has received little attention in the campaign, which might make it more impactful.



This week’s other new ad from the Christie campaign: “It’s a Simple Question”

John Kasich: “Muddier”

Type: Inspirational



Who Paid for It? New Day for America, the super PAC backing John Kasich

Reach: Aired in New Hampshire

Impact: Building off another ad called “Mud” released last week, “Muddier” shows not one, but five Republican candidates covered in thick, black mud. My only question: Why does Marco Rubio look like he’s twelve years old?



John Kasich: “Sunrise”

Type: Inspirational



Who Paid for It? New Day for America, the super PAC backing John Kasich

Reach: Aired in New Hampshire

Impact: Even if the “sunrise” motif is a tad heavy-handed, this ad is unusual in that it has no voiceover and never shows the candidate’s face. That could help it stand out and make an impression on voters.

Jeb Bush: “Turn Off Trump”

Type: Attack



Who Paid for It? The Bush campaign

Reach: Aired in New Hampshire, where the Bush campaign is spending $4.5 million on ads this week.

Impact: This is perhaps the most savage attack on Donald Trump yet, hammering the hotelier for his comments that he could could shoot someone on 5th Avenue in Manhattan and not lose any supporters. The ad lasts a full two minutes, which may help it sink in among New Hampshire voters. But with Jeb Bush funneling millions into attack ads every week, to little avail, you have to wonder if Jeb would be better off with a different strategy.

This week’s other new ad from the Bush campaign: “Backbone”

Jeb Bush: “Granite”

Type: Biographical



Who Paid for It? Right to Rise, the super PAC backing Jeb Bush

Reach: Aired in New Hampshire

Impact: This ad is trademark Jeb. In recent weeks, the former Florida governor has taken to plaintively asking voters for support, and this ad is no different, with its narrator urging voters to choose the one man who “stands above” in this Republican field.

This week’s other ads from Right to Rise: “Guts,” “First Job”

Marco Rubio: “What Happened”

Type: Attack



Who Paid for It? Conservative Solutions, the super PAC backing Marco Rubio

Reach: Aired in New Hampshire

Impact: This ad looks like it was lifted from John Kasich’s playbook. Two weeks ago, the Kasich campaign launched a similar ad called “What Happened to Jeb?” which, like “What Happened,” asked why Jeb has squandered so many millions on attack ads.

This week’s other ad from Conservative Solutions: “Both Right”

Marco Rubio: “Trust”

Type: Endorsement



Who Paid for It? The Rubio campaign

Reach: Aired in South Carolina

Impact: Rubio seems to be trying to make inroads with Tea Party voters in South Carolina with this ad, which shows Tim Scott, a Tea Party darling, endorsing the Florida senator. This may also be a ploy to attract at least a few African-American voters in the Palmetto State, where the Republican primary is open to members of both parties. Scott, the junior senator from South Carolina, was the first African-American Republican elected to the Senate from the South since Reconstruction.

Donald Trump: “Voters Speak”

Type: Inspirational



Who Paid for It? The Trump campaign

Reach: Aired in New Hampshire, as part of an $850,000 buy the campaign made last week.

Impact: With this ad, which projects confidence after he finished second place in Iowa, Donald Trump tries to make it look like his supporters are a diverse bunch, from foreign exchange students to African-American men.

Bernie Sanders: “Endorsed”

Type: Endorsement



Who Paid for It? The Sanders campaign

Reach: Aired in New Hampshire

Impact: As Time reported Thursday, these ads seem to suggest that Sanders received endorsements from two New Hampshire newspapers, the Nashua Telegraph and the Valley Times. Neither has done so, and the editor of the Telegraph called the ad “deceptive” on Thursday. But despite all his efforts, Sanders doesn’t have a lot of endorsements to tout: According to FiveThirtyEight’s endorsement tracker, Hillary Clinton has racked up 466 points, to Sanders’s 2 points.

Hillary Clinton: “25 Years”

Type: Endorsement



Who Paid for It? The Clinton campaign

Reach: Aired in the Charleston, Columbia, Greenville-Spartanburg, and Florence-Myrtle Beach areas of South Carolina.

Impact: In the Clinton campaign’s first South Carolina ad, former Attorney General Eric Holder frames Clinton as a champion of civil rights. Holder’s talk of “police accountability” may play well in the state, where winning black voters will be crucial to winning the Democratic primary on February 27.



