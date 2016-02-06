Before the Iowa caucuses, the questions facing Republican Party elites were straightforward but existential: Could the divided field of establishment-backed candidates consolidate in time to stop Donald Trump and Ted Cruz? And, if so, would the consolidation be tidy enough to vault a single tribune into the top tier?

To the delight of the GOP elites, the results in Iowa—and the effect they’ve had on the campaign—have begun to answer those questions, almost entirely to their satisfaction. But by thrusting the primary into a dramatically new phase, the Iowa caucuses have raised a new set of questions, which hinge less on what the outcome of the delegate race will be than on what, if any, long-term damage the party will suffer as a result of its Trumpification.

The point of overlap between the old and new questions should also be the point of focus in Saturday’s Republican primary debate. And that is: By making “Anyone But Trump and Cruz” an organizing principle—by working to absorb their insurgencies rather than stamp them out—has the GOP picked a strategy that solves its short-term problems at the expense of longer-term ones?

It’s only been five days since the caucuses, but the immediate consequences have been fairly dramatic. Marco Rubio has transformed a better-than-expected, less-than-distant third-place finish into an infusion of cash and endorsements, along with a dramatic turnaround in New Hampshire polls, where he’d recently been cratering. Nationally, he and Cruz have capitalized on Trump’s downward correction, as well as a swift drop in undecided voters. It doesn’t settle the case, but it does suggest it’s possible for Rubio to be the overwhelming beneficiary of Jeb Bush’s, Chris Christie’s, and John Kasich’s misfortunes.