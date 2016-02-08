THE ENGINE OF ENTERPRISE: CREDIT IN AMERICA by Rowena Olegario Harvard University Press, 312 pp., $39.95

Olegario’s treatment of Jefferson does not bode well for black Americans in her story. Slavery gets extremely short shrift in the narrative, meriting only a scant handful of mentions. In a paragraph on the early 19th century financiers Brown & Sons, Olegario is curiously defensive, writing “They also no doubt helped planters to buy slaves.” Since they were financing the growth of the southern cotton industry there could be no doubt; slaves were the labor, and the circuit doesn’t function any better without them than without credit. But the book’s narrative is progressive: Credit builds America, and both are good. Slavery is bad, so it must be reduced to an awkward “Also: slavery. Sad.” interjection, despite the institution’s central importance to the fledgling nation’s credit system.

In Cornell Historian Edward Baptist’s book The Half That Has Never Been Told: Slavery and The Making of American Capitalism, he writes of the same events from a different perspective. “For enslaved people like Rachel, the sudden growth in financial confidence did not mean liberation, but the opposite. The bank [of the United States] helped both white Americans and overseas investors to have faith in a future in which the debts of slave buyers would be paid off by ever-growing revenues from the cash-earning commodities that industrializing Britain wanted.” This confidence (and the heavily financed Louisiana Purchase) propelled the spread of slavery west, which supported prices for slave breeders in Virginia and Maryland.

Baptist writes of slave drivers expanding American infrastructure “searching out ways to extract new yield from human energy stored in the slave cabins of Virginia’s Southside.” Olegario mentions that it was the forced labor of black slaves drawing all this investment—and often their very bodies backing the debt—only in retrospect, after the Civil War is over. It’s whitewashing. No legitimate history of antebellum American credit can skip over what slaves were owed and the role of that unpaid debt in the building of national wealth.

Cause and effect is a constant problem in The Engine of Enterprise. Whenever the finance system fails it’s mainly attributable to a mistake in federal management. The Great Depression was caused by the Federal Reserve failing to offer interest, pushing member banks toward Wall Street. The 2008 crisis was the fault of Government Supported Entities like Freddie Mac. When the economy is great, it’s because of innovative financiers and their good buddies in the federal government. Labor—as a class and as an organized political force—is pushed to the background. At the end of a section on installment credit and the growth of the durable consumer goods market in the first half of the 20th century, Olegario writes that “People consumed more and took on more debt, but good wages and low inflation allowed them to save.” The root of credit is once again labor, but as to where those good wages came from (decades of organized struggle and increased worker productivity), Olegario is mum.

As with slavery, the book constantly has to negotiate the embarrassing potholes in America’s past. At the same time, Olegario is focused on the bottom line: the growth of American GDP and business profitability. If it sells, it counts. But being proud of building the suburbs is old-fashioned, and Olegario concedes as much: “Cultural critics such as William Whyte expressed ambivalence about the spread of the suburbs, and academic studies have rightly pointed to the casual racism that underpinned much of the suburban ideal.” But, in an exemplary example of Business History, Olegario immediately pivots: “But millions of Americans embraced the chance to own newer, larger homes and to raise their children in what they perceived to be a healthier environment outside of the city centers.” This is most charitable description of white flight I can imagine, but it’s still unclear why installment agreements and federally supported mortgages deserve more credit than the scary black people and their incredible ability to stimulate white consumer demand.