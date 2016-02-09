Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary will likely decide the fate of not just Jeb Bush, but perhaps the entire Bush dynasty. It may also render a final verdict on the style of Republican fusion politics that the family has long represented. Currently clustered among the second-tier candidates, Jeb could conceivably rally his supporters, vault past his former protégé Marco Rubio to make a decent showing in second place, and regain his status as the establishment candidate. That would put him in a position to head to the next primary in South Carolina—where his brother George W. is slated to campaign for him—and compete with the national front-runners Donald Trump and Senator Ted Cruz in a potential three-way race.

Of course, the fact that Bush’s best-case scenario involves a series of far-fetched hypotheticals is a good indication of how dire his situation has become. If he fares poorly in New Hampshire, and especially if Rubio has a good night, even family loyalists who have stuck with the Bushes for decades will have to move on. “There is an increasing sense that Jeb Bush is running out of time to demonstrate strength,” reports Alex Isenstadt at Politico.

At this time of crisis, it’s worth taking stock of what the Bush brand of politics has represented. The family has never had a fixed reputation. Its political longevity has owed much to a chameleon-like ability to take on the coloration of different factions of the party. The Republicans combine East Coast patricians with Sunbelt entrepreneurs and evangelical Christians. With their shifting identities, the Bushes were able to play up these various roles. George H.W. Bush was both a Maine aristocrat and a Texas oilman, his eldest son George a Sunbelt capitalist and a born-again Christian. Jeb has similarly straddled the moderate-conservative divide, originally running for Florida governor as a hard-right candidate (and losing), but moderating (and subsequently winning twice) by emphasizing his outreach to Hispanics.

The Bushes haven’t had a consistent ideology so much as a recurring sales pitch: They always promise to give conservatism a human face, to be true to core right-wing principles but soften them with a dose of noblesse oblige. In essence, all the Bushes have peddled an ideological fusion that can cement the right wing and center of the Republican coalition. Hence George H.W. Bush both ran in 1988 as Reagan’s successor and promised a “kinder, gentler” America, while George W. Bush campaigned on “compassionate conservatism.” Jeb Bush’s commitment to immigration and education reform are his version of compassionate conservatism—but in today’s Republican landscape, they’ve made him toxic to the party’s xenophobes and hard-right purists.

The problem goes deeper than Jeb Bush’s “please clap” moments of embarrassment on the trail, or even the tarnish that George W. Bush’s disastrous presidency left on the family name. The GOP is so fragmented that the Bush style of Republican fusion politics can no longer unify. Beyond that, the hard right of the party no longer trusts the Bushes of the world, now seen as RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) who have consistently betrayed core conservative principles. To the party’s most fevered conservatives, especially in the Tea Party, George W. Bush is synonymous with budget deficits and the bank bailouts of late 2008 as much as with the failures in Iraq. The party now has large factions—Trump’s alienated xenophobes and Ted Cruz’s RINO-hating hard-right followers—for whom the Bush name is anathema. The Bush flag that once could rally different factions of the Republican party together is now itself divisive.