Rubio has always been an odd fit for reform conservatives in particular. The reformocons argue that the Republican Party’s pre-Trump issue mix—supply-side fiscal policy, restrictive immigration policy, interventionist foreign policy, liberal trade policy, and conservative social policy—no longer enjoys majority support in the country. After 2012, most professional Republicans came to agree with this insight. But where GOP leaders (and Rubio, apparently) believed relaxing the party’s immigration platform would be the surest and most painless way to regain national majorities, reform conservatives—among them Ross Douthat, Reihan Salam, David Brooks, and David Frum—disagreed. They held that the party would be better off, and truer to modern conservatism, by adopting a more middle-class-friendly set of economic policies while stepping up immigration enforcement, especially with respect to low-skilled immigrants.

Why, then, have reform conservatives lined up behind Rubio? No major figure in today’s Republican Party perfectly reflects a reformist agenda, but at least a couple of candidates come much closer than Rubio—and one of them is extremely popular. There’s no credible way to argue that Donald Trump’s tax plan deviates from supply-side orthodoxy, but his economic views taken as a whole are much more solicitous of middle- and working-class interests than of the interests of business-class GOP donors, whose aims and tactics he regularly assails. Trump has turned the subtext of working-class white opposition to immigration into ugly text, but he comes closer to articulating the “reformocon” immigration critique than any candidate except perhaps Ted Cruz. Trump is leading in the polls. Were he more polished or (why mince words) better able to disguise his xenophobia, he would be a dream candidate for the reform movement. But he is an imperfect figure. So leading reform conservatives—though shaken by Saturday’s development—have enlisted their sympathies with Rubio.

The ironies abound. Whatever the opposite of reform conservatism is called, Rubio has become its patron saint. As the conservative writer and Rubio skeptic Michael Brendan Dougherty has patiently explained, “Rallying around Rubio [is] too strong a temptation for the GOP’s elite and the most established organs of the conservative movement [because] Rubio’s candidacy is essentially based on the premise that nothing from the George W. Bush era has to change for the Republican Party.”

The entire Republican Party is in thrall to supply-side economic doctrine, but Rubio is unique even in this regard. While every leading candidate proposes large, regressive tax cuts, Rubio alone proposes reforms (zeroed-out investment taxes, zeroed-out inheritance taxes, significantly reduced corporate taxes) designed to minimize (and in many cases eliminate) the tax liabilities of members of the Republican donor class. Though Rubio now disclaims his own immigration reform and amnesty legislation, he continues (when pressed firmly enough) to support eventually legalizing undocumented immigrants. He also wants to send ground troops into Syria and to generally reprise the country’s George W. Bush-era foreign policy doctrine.

If the GOP’s George W. Bush-era agenda no longer commands majorities, but Rubio is the electable Republican primary candidate, then his value proposition lies exclusively in his suddenly imperiled reputation as a messenger. Six years ago, Rubio described himself to Mark Liebovich of The New York Times Magazine in precisely those terms—as “a messenger for a set of ideas.” The content of those ideas has changed since then, asymptotically approaching the path of least resistance to the presidency, but until Saturday, the effectiveness of the message had only improved.