In Love and Trouble is a collection of Alice Walker’s fiction written between 1967 and 1973. The title expresses the condition of black women in the blues tradition. In Love and Trouble: a Southern voice—sensuous and sad, slow and strong. The language conjures images of black women working and suffering and loving while they tell their stories with music.

The stories evoke magnificently diverse lives from the same rural Southern roots. In “The Child Who Favored Daughter,” a black father cuts off his daughter’s breasts because of her affair with a white boy. Unable to distinguish his daughter from his dead sister, he assaults her with a rage always checked in front of white people who are the cause of his oppression. The horror is bearable only because of Walker’s images fusing nature and the girl’s inner world and because of the ebb and flow of blues rhythms in the story’s voice. In Walker’s prose the facts are always stark; the essential quality of sympathy comes partly from reverberations of Jean Toomer and Zora Neale Hurston in her folk voices.

“Everyday Use” is about a woman choosing which of her daughters to give a quilt pieced in the old way by her mother. The older daughter, Dee (now Wangero Leewanika Kemanjo), comes back home with her Muslim man and demands the quilt because she understands the black “heritage.” Maggie, the other daughter, has stayed south; she’s been promised her grandma’s quilt for her wedding. She won’t fight over the quilt; she loves it and the memories it holds too much. Passionately moved by Maggie’s genuine kinship with tradition, her mama declares allegiance. Maggie will get the quilt. Walker ends “Everyday Use” with images and sounds that remind me of McCoy Tyner’s earthy, sassy, conspiratorial, black Southern tune, “Goin’ Home.” “And then the two of us sat there just enjoying, until it was time to go in the house and go to bed.” “Just enjoying”: there’s folk talk that unifies in a moment all the humor, pain, and love in the story.

In Love and Trouble is full of other challenging and movingly realized stories. Two root-workers in “The Revenge of Hannah Kemhuff” gain revenge for an old woman by working so shrewdly on the fear and guilt of the white woman who did Hannah wrong that she unwittingly turns a potion’s magic against herself until she dies of it. “The Welcome Table” shows us an old, stubborn black woman who, having been lifted bodily out of a white church, has a vision of Jesus high-stepping down the highway with her until she dies of ecstasy and exhaustion. “Strong Horse Tea” is about a “not pretty,” “nobody” woman with no husband and a sick baby boy. She waits for the white doctor until the baby is almost dead. When no one comes, she turns to Aunt Sarah, an old black herb doctor. “The child’s dying,” Aunt Sarah tells her, and the only possible remedy is horse piss while it’s still warm and steaming. Rannie Toomer goes out in a thunderstorm, fetches the strong horse tea, puts her mouth to a shoe to keep the medicine from leaking, and runs home not knowing her Baby Snooks is already dead. A piece called “The Flowers” is a metaphor for the complexity of pain and beauty Alice Walker finds in black Southern lives. Myop, a 10-year-old girl, is exploring what seem to her new and beautiful places in the woods from which to gather the flowers she loves. Suddenly she gets her foot caught “in the broken ridge between brow and nose” of a man who has been lynched years ago. She finds the noose: “Frayed, rotted, bleached, and frazzled—barely there—but spinning restlessly in the breeze. Myop laid down her flowers.” Innocence and survival are incompatible for blacks in the South, even for children.