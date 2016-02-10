Campaigns are about candidates, but they’re also about parties. Bernie Sanders’s impressive victory over Hillary Clinton in the New Hampshire primary isn’t just a triumph for Sanders, although his personal achievement can’t be denied. He ran an impeccable twenty-first century, high-tech campaign with a message that resonated with the voters and allowed him, a 74-year-old self-described democratic socialist, to beat a presumptive nominee who was popular with the party’s voters and held a formidable advantage in fundraising and endorsements from elected officials. Yet Sanders won—primarily because the Democratic Party has changed dramatically in the last two decades, becoming a much more liberal party that is receptive to Sanders’s call for a political revolution.

Changes in the ideological orientation of the party’s base explain also why Hillary Clinton is struggling despite her political talents and many advantages. Clinton’s biggest problem is that she’s a figure from the past: Her political identity as a national figure emerged in the 1990s, during the presidency of her husband, when she led a failed effort at health-care reform. The advantage that Barack Obama had in 2008, and Bernie Sanders has now, is that they were relatively unknown to the broader public, so they could craft an identity that seemed fresher than Clinton’s and better-suited to the moment.

Clinton still frames issues in centrist terms that suited the triangulating 1990s better than the more liberal party of Obama’s last year in office. In making her chief arguments based on electability, pragmatism, and the lack of realism in Sanders’s policies, Clinton only reminded voters of the frustrations of the era when Bill Clinton often tried to split the difference between his own party and the hard right of Newt Gingrich’s congressional Republicans.

To be sure, Sanders is older than Clinton, and he’s been an elected official for a long time. But his brand of democratic socialism was marginal in the party until now, and he’s been able to time his ascension to the national stage to the moment when the party’s base is most receptive to it. Sanders is the person of the hour in large part because he waited for the hour to emerge.