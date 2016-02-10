Renata Adler felt that a writer could go mad working as film critic for the New York Times for more than a year. A.O. Scott has been doing it for 16. What is it like to review movies for the Times? Scott’s new book Better Living Through Criticism: How to Think About Art, Pleasure, Beauty, and Truth will give you a pretty good idea—though not deliberately. It is, among other things, “a manifesto against laziness and stupidity,” a “celebration of art and imagination,” and “an examination of our inborn drive to cultivate delight and of the various ways we refine that impulse.” It’s also a book about what it means to be a critic—and, less obviously, a book about what it means to be A.O. Scott. Its 277 pages hardly mention his sixteen years on the job. But they’re there. The book patently bears the weight of its author’s tenure.

Why write a book about criticism? Scott was compelled, curious to report, by Samuel L. Jackson. “AO Scott needs a new job!” the actor long ago insisted in a tweet, apparently ruffled by Scott’s review of The Avengers. “Let’s help find one! One he can ACTUALLY do!” This short-lived “Twitter beef,” Scott says, “made the news in Brazil, Germany, and Japan,” as online stateside “miniature think pieces sprouted like mushrooms after a rainstorm.” For Scott, meanwhile, the beef occasioned deeper inquiries: taking seriously the “valid and vital question” raised by Jackson’s flippant call—the question of “just what the job of the critic is, and how it might ACTUALLY be done”—he proceeds to answer it as exhaustively as he’s able. And so here it is. If nothing else this is almost certainly the first book-length work of criticism inspired by an angry tweet.

Scott maintains a jocular attitude toward Jackson’s barbs—he emerged from the fray, it seems, quite unwounded. And he does move, swiftly and humbly, from a defense of his person to a defense of his craft: soon we’re on to the value of “intellectual scrutiny” and the indispensable triumvirate of “vigilance, discipline, and curiosity,” duly leaving all things Marvel behind. There are broad pronouncements of America’s cultural inadequacy: “Anti-intellectualism is virtually our civic religion,” for instance, or “we trivialize art. We venerate nonsense. We can’t see past our own bullshit.” Which would tend to rouse the thoughtful reader. But it says a lot that Jackson felt obliged to set upon Scott in the first place. It’s a privilege of the position. Of course Scott was not the only critic who disliked The Avengers: Amy Nicholson, Stephanie Zacharek, and Karina Longworth, to take but three examples, each gamely registered their dissent. But Scott was the only critic who reviewed The Avengers for the New York Times. The eminence of Scott’s platform glistens in every word that he writes.

Scott’s book deals with this unusual position only glancingly. “At their worst, critics can be guilty of aesthetic and even literal homicide,” he writes. “They have the power to the shut down plays with bad reviews and to consign worthy books and their authors to cruel and unjust oblivion.” By “literal homicide” Scott means John Gibson Lockhart and the negative review of Endymion that allegedly “killed” Keats, whose actual cause of death was tuberculosis. But it’s the aesthetic homicide that today seems more dubious—at least for most of us. How many critics have the power to make or break a book or a movie or a play? Perhaps Pete Wells cleared some space from Per Se’s reservation book when he downgraded their luminous four-star standing to a meager two; but Wells, like Scott, speaks on behalf of an institution whose stature and influence confers upon its critics an authority scarcely enjoyed by their colleagues. Most critics cannot take it for granted, as Scott apparently can, that readers are interested in what they have to say.