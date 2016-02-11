First, it’s important to ruin Finding Nemo for you. For if you wanted to tell the tale of a single father helping a young son grow into adulthood after the tragic death of his mother and siblings, clownfish are without a doubt the wrong animals to use. Marlin, for one, wouldn’t have been Coral’s only husband; as the dominant female clownfish of the anemone, she would have had several husbands (she also would have been significantly larger than Marlin or any of her other men, while we’re splitting scales). But, assuming that all of the other dads were killed along with Coral and the other kids, then Marlin, being the largest remaining male clownfish, would have done what any good father would have done: he would’ve changed his sex, becoming the dominant female. Clownfish, after all, are protandrous hermaphrodites, starting out male and later becoming female as the need arises. That would leave Nemo, formerly Marlin’s son, as the remaining male in the anemone, and once he was finally found, he’d be ready to assume the role of the new mate, becoming his former dad’s new husband.

If all this sounds off-putting, you might ask yourself why you expect clownfish to reaffirm your notions of father-son relationships in the first place. We look to the animal kingdom for assurance that how we love, how we fuck, and how we reproduce are somehow all normal—whatever “normal” might mean. In Amber Dee Parker and Hannah Segura’s 2013 conservative children’s book, God Made Dad and Mom, a young boy named Michael is confronted with the fact that a friend has two dads; after learning that God made Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve, Michael is taken by his father to the zoo, where, according to the publisher’s description, “he learns that animal families consist of a male, a female, and their offspring.”

The belief that in the animal kingdom, of all places, we’ll find affirmation of human hetero-normativity, suggests a strange anxiety, and one bound to lead to disappointment. It’s clear, after all, that young Michael didn’t hit the Central Park Zoo, home to the male chinstrap penguins Roy and Silo, who successfully fostered a penguin chick named Tango (the inspiration for the oft-banned And Tango Makes Three), but before you go celebrating penguins as a model of healthy tolerance and love, remember that naturalist George Murray Levick witnessed Antarctic penguins engaging in necrophilia while on Scott’s 1910 polar voyage. Levick was so shocked he recorded his findings in Ancient Greek so as not to disturb Victorian sensibilities, which meant they went unnoticed for over a century—a reminder of how far we’ll sometimes go to deny a natural world that doesn’t fit our expectations.

The story of clownfish incest and hermaphroditism is just one of many great stories of unexpected sex in Marah J. Hardt’s Sex in the Sea: Our Intimate Connection with Sex-Changing Fish, Romantic Lobsters, Kinky Squid, and Other Salty Erotica of the Deep. As its name promises, Hardt charts a course through the stranger and more exotic forms of mating and reproduction. From rays finding each other through magnetic charges, to whales with labyrinthine labia (whose purpose is still not fully understood by scientists), Hardt trawls the sea for all manner of odd reproductive habits, including the deep-sea worm, the Osedax, the males of which are tiny, microscopic animals that live entirely inside the females. From shark virgin births to massive horseshoe crab orgies, the ocean offers a full range of counterexamples to Nemo and Marlin, to say nothing of Adam and Eve.