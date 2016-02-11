Superdelegates came close to being decisive in the very first nominating contest after their creation. In 1984, they preferred Walter Mondale to Gary Hart, but Mondale ultimately won a plurality of delegates. So while superdelegates put him over the top, he was also the narrow choice of the voters. But the experience of 2008 was supposed to make superdelegates a thing of the past.

Clinton initially had control of the majority of superdelegates, but many gradually flipped to Obama as he won more primaries. Ironically, Clinton ended up winning enough later contests that she actually secured more raw votes than Obama (though that’s due mostly to a Michigan primary where Obama wasn’t on the ballot). But the combination of strategically significant victories in caucus states and support from superdelegates swept Obama to victory.

After the 2008 primary, everyone called for reform of the undemocratic system where random party insiders could defy voters and determine the nomination. But you don’t usually get far asking people to affirmatively vote to relinquish their own power. The DNC very quietly scrapped a reform plan in 2010 that would have forced superdelegates to vote for their states’ primary winner. Instead, they opted for a weak substitute of slightly limiting superdelegate influence by increasing overall delegates. In 2008, 20 percent of total convention votes came from superdelegates; this year, it’ll be 15 percent.

That puts us potentially in a similar situation to 2008, where in a close primary, the role of superdelegates can become critical. It seems unthinkable that superdelegates would overturn the popular will if Sanders falls just short of the delegates he needs to secure the nomination. This would demoralize Sanders supporters and throw the party into disarray, virtually ensuring a big loss in the general election. Recognizing this, the superdelegates would almost surely shift, like they did in 2008, and line up with the vote in their states to prevent the appearance of impropriety.

But to be clear, the superdelegate process was designed so the party can stop candidates it determined to be unelectable. “The superdelegates were created to lead, not to follow,” wrote the late Geraldine Ferraro, a member of the Hunt Commission, back in 2008. “They were, and are, expected to determine what is best for our party and best for the country.” There’s no question that members of the party establishment could talk themselves into believing that by throwing support to Clinton and denying a socialist control of the top of the ticket, they were saving the party rather than destroying it.

The backlash to that possibility has already begun, months before the process plays itself out. MoveOn.org has petitioned superdelegates to “commit to honoring voters” by announcing that they would support a nominee who received the most support from the primary-voting public. Paste magazine writes that the establishment is touting the superdelegate numbers in the wake of Sanders’s New Hampshire victory to “scare” Sanders voters away from participating in a broken system.

In truth, superdelegates are neither nefarious nor benign. But they are, by definition, a ripcord for party elites to attain control over the primary process. Their very existence creates unnecessary suspicion. Of course, asking the superdelegates to vote themselves out of existence is certainly a tall order. But this should have been done eight years ago. Party leaders already have enough power to affect outcomes; they don’t need another opportunity. Especially because, if they ever used it, the ripcord would in practice become a self-destruct button.