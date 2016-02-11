Millennial women don’t shrink from feminism. In a sense, theirs is the first generation to see that once-radical belief go truly mainstream, adopted and endorsed by pop culture icons like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lena Dunham, and Jennifer Lawrence.

According to a recent Washington Post study, 63 percent of young women identify as feminist and 45 percent have taken to social media to express their views on women’s rights. They are informed and active on issues like sexual assault and reproductive rights. They eagerly critique the representation of women in the media. But when it comes to casting a vote, they act like we already live in a post-feminist age. This, despite the fact that women still only make up 20 percent of Congress and 5 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs and still earn only 78 cents to a man’s dollar. As Sheryl Sandberg memorably put it: “If NASA launched a person into space today, she could soar past Mars, travel all the way to Pluto and return to Earth 10 times before women occupy half of C-suite offices. Yes, we’re that far away.”

The thinking among young women voters seems to be that voting for Hillary, at least in part because she is a woman, is not a confirmation of equality. They’re right: it’s not. But we don’t live in an equal world; gender still matters, and matters a lot. Women will only be equal in American society when their presence as candidates and leaders ceases to be remarkable, when they are just as likely to be elected president as men.

Though it’s noble, pretending the world is gender-blind doesn’t make it so. Does it really make sense to ignore gender in America’s presidential election, a race of world-changing significance, when, on the whole, and in most aspects of life, the world doesn’t? If companies didn’t think about gender, they wouldn’t have made any progress in correcting workplace inequities. If colleges didn’t think about race, they wouldn’t create diverse communities. It is strange that a society so self-conscious and reflective about demographic disparities tries to put these aside when it comes to filling the highest and most powerful job in the country. And it’s important to remember that we didn’t put those concerns aside in 2008: Electing the first black president was meaningful for black and white Americans alike. Eight years ago, it would have been preposterous to suggest that voting for Obama in part because of his blackness was a mark against the struggle for progress. Why has our thinking changed when it comes to a woman?

At a Clinton campaign event on Feb. 6 Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright remarked that there’s “a special place in hell for women who don’t help each other.” The comment has been widely derided. Albright’s point was that the work of progress isn’t over; that young women should not be lulled into complacency by the opportunities they enjoy today. Last Friday, Gloria Steinem similarly stumbled over a suggestion that women are flocking to Bernie because that’s where the boys are. This sounded glib, though the online attacks of the “Bernie Bros,” accusing pro-Clinton women of being “bitches” and “voting with their vagina,” suggests that peer pressure might be a factor. Albright’s and Steinem’s statements, however ill-expressed, reflect a larger concern—that young women don’t seem to recognize how powerful the precedent of Hillary’s presidency could be and how far-reaching the consequences could be for women.