Things are much the same for the White House press corps, which, after a year of wishing away the scandal, seems to have more of a sense of dread than relief. There was an eerie calm in Washington the Day the Scandal Died. Nobody was staking out the Mayflower. Not a camera was posted outside Monica’s lawyers’ offices. At the White House’s Northwest Gate, where Monica threw her now-infamous jealous fit upon learning from the Secret Service that her man was in the Oval Office with another gal, all was quiet. Inside the briefing room, bored photographers were watching a TV talk show titled “My Daughter Dresses Too Revealing.” Out on the lawn, television correspondents were applying makeup, getting ready to tell the world what it already knew: Clinton was off the hook. The only disturbance was a stiff breeze, which disrupted the correspondents’ equipment—and hairdos. A few minutes before the vote, a windswept Sam Donaldson stormed into the briefing room, shouting “Jesus Christ!” A woman laughed. “Hold that toupee,” she said after he passed.

There were occasional bursts of jubilation as the afternoon progressed, first with the Senate acquittal and then with the Clinton acceptance speech. “He’s free! Free Willy!” a gentlelady of the press exclaimed. But despite the professions of relief, reporters quietly confided to each other a different sentiment—boredom. “Who are we going to throw out now?” one asked. “It doesn’t feel very historical, does it?” mused another. “Now what are we going to write about?” a reporter for a big daily asked. “That,” somebody responded, “is what I’m afraid of.”

How are we going to fill our pages without the scandal?

Me, too. How are we going to fill our pages without the scandal? Are we now to turn to the much-neglected stories of the past year? Will we finally learn the details of the education policies Monica Lewinsky shared with the president? Will we explore the legal precedents in Ken Starr’s defense of Meineke Discount Muffler? The boredom has already set in. Even before the vote, the press was trying to make the roll call into a parlor game, predicting the irrelevant matter of whether there would be 50 votes for either charge. By the Monday following the vote, deflated networks were already returning to JonBenet Ramsey. NBC’s Jamie Gangel, who snagged the first Linda Tripp interview, was reduced Tuesday to doing a way-too-long segment on the revival of roller derby.

At the moment, the press is entertaining itself by trying to catch Clinton and his aides in flagrante delicto, gloating. Lockhart felt compelled to declare the White House a “gloat-free zone,” and the no-gloat policy was so strictly enforced that the press-office staff showed not so much as a grin when Clinton was acquitted. Lockhart’s office curtains were drawn Friday to hide whatever gloating happened inside. Photographers with telephoto lenses found an open window on the second floor of the White House, but the gloaters quickly discovered the espionage and drew the shades. After the acquittal vote, a White House janitor walked out with an empty case of Maker’s Mark whiskey—tantalizing evidence that somebody must be gloating somewhere inside the mansion.

Moments later, I was almost knocked over by a stampede of photographers chasing Ruff’s wheelchair as he made his way through the gate to the Bombay Club for lunch. A reporter later asked Lockhart whether such a conspicuous departure for lunch was smoking-gun evidence of gloating. “If you think walking out through one gate over another is some sort of signal to someone, you’re overthinking,” Lockhart said. Looking for gloating in all the wrong places and finding none, journalists had to content themselves with fantasies about behind-the-scenes gloating. “They’re probably in there trying to stick rags down his throat,” one correspondent said of Clinton after the acquittal. When Lockhart’s briefing was delayed, another journalist suspected surreptitious gloating. “Joe can’t keep himself from smiling,” he said. “They have to wait until he stops. It’s a gloat-free zone.”