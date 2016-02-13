Trump himself provides the juiciest target for whisper campaigns this time around. His two divorces alone, let alone his libertine life while a bachelor, is full of hair-raising material that would cause anyone who believes in family values to pause. Yet Trump’s sheer brazenness and shamelessness would make it hard to get very far with this sort of gossip. When attacked, he’s unlikely to retreat and might successfully fend off attacks by his openness.

One symptom of the havoc that Trump has wreaked with his rivals is that they’re still struggling to figure out how to attack him. No one is having a harder time than Jeb Bush. To give him due credit, Bush has stood out of the pack by constantly criticizing Trump, but he’s shown a tendency to focus on trivial non-issues that are easily brushed aside. Recently, Bush and his surrogates have zeroed in on Trump’s vulgar language. “There are kids listening to this, for crying out loud,” Bush complained.

It’s true that Trump’s open use of foul language is new to American politics. Even Nixon kept his profanities private, although they have since been revealed by White House tapes. And it might be that among the more prim, religious denizens of South Carolina, Trump will turn off people with his swearing. But it’s just as likely that Trump’s hardcore supporters love his salty language, seeing it as a mark of authenticity.

Bush, who needs to follow up his decent showing in New Hampshire with a much better one in South Carolina, would clearly love to take Trump down. But as his sniffing at swearing proves, Bush wants to continue to cast himself, as his father before him, as a genteel voice of respectable Republicanism. This facade of civility shouldn’t hide the fact, however, that the Bushes have always been willing to use surrogates and front groups to launch the vilest sort of political attacks, ranging from the naked racism of the Willie Horton ad used against Michael Dukakis in 1988 to the McCain smear campaign in South Carolina to the personal vilification of the Swift Boat crusade against John Kerry in 2004.

This year, who knows? Maybe one of the Bush’s minions will revive an old tactic and whisper—this time quite truthfully—that Ben Carson has black children. More seriously, the jokes about Marco Rubio’s high-heeled booties could, in a proper whisper campaign, be used to suggest a fatal lack of manliness. Ted Cruz’s history with Goldman Sachs might create an opening, too, in a state where Newt Gingrich made great hay four years ago by casting Mitt Romney as a “vulture capitalist.”