Midway through Saturday night’s GOP debate, Ted Cruz made a comment about Donald Trump being immature, which elicited this sarcastic snap-back from Trump: “Yeah, yeah, I know, you’re an adult.” Anyone who deals with five-year-olds will recognize the trope Trump used: It’s the familiar response of throwing an insult back at your foe. “You’re a dork,” one child will say. “I know you’re a dork,” the other will shoot back, “but what am I?”

It’s a measure of the remarkably transformative effect Trump has had on the entire tenor of the Republican presidential contest that the entire debate felt less like a political discussion and more like a kindergarten meltdown.

“Donald, you’re not going to be able to insult your way to the presidency,” Jeb Bush lectured Trump in an earlier debate. But increasingly, there’s every reason to think Bush was wrong. Trump’s supreme skills at vituperation have taken him to the top of the polls, and led last Tuesday to a stunning victory in New Hampshire. And his vintage performance tonight—an exercise in pushing the limits which included calling both Cruz and Marco Rubio liars and drawing boos and catcalls from the debate audience, is unlikely to damage his perch high atop of the South Carolina polls heading into Saturday’s primary.

There’s no better proof of the success of Trump’s tactics than the imitation of his rivals. On Saturday night in South Carolina, with the notable exceptions of John Kasich (who tried with some success to play the adult in the room) and Ben Carson (who remains a strange wraith-like figure sleepily indifferent to everyone else on stage), the other candidates vied to outdo each other in insults.